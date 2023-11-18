Trump visits Iowa hours after judge’s decision to remove him from Colorado ballot cnn politics

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Donald Trump rallies with supporters at a “Commit to Caucus” event at the National Cattle Congress event space on October 7, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Iowa on Saturday, exactly eight weeks before the Jan. 15 Iowa Republican caucuses, and continuing his aggressive campaign in the Hawkeye State in an effort to eliminate any possibility that one of his rivals could unseat him. Is.

A Trump adviser told CNN that Trump’s team says they feel confident about his position in this final round, pointing to his continued dominance in the Iowa polls. A recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll found that 43% of potential Republican caucusgoers chose Trump as their first choice, while his nearest rivals received only 16%.

As the caucuses approach, other GOP presidential candidates are also making steady ground in Iowa. On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy gathered in Des Moines for an event organized by a prominent Christian organization.

Trump notably chose to abandon an evangelical Christian platform. Although he was invited, he instead opted to host an event in Fort Dodge on Saturday, a move consistent with his bypassing other gatherings, including the three GOP presidential primary debates held so far during the campaign.

His absence gave his rivals an opportunity to attack him on Friday night.

DeSantis, whose campaign has adopted an omnibus strategy in the state in hopes that a potential Iowa victory could generate enough momentum to carry him into other primaries, called Trump’s candidacy “high risk with low reward.”

“As an idiot with bad personnel and distractions, it’s going to be hard for him to do the job,” DeSantis said. “My candidacy has low risk because we will soundly defeat Biden in this country, but high reward because you get a two-term conservative president who will stand up for your values ​​and work for you for eight full years. ”

At recent Iowa rallies, Trump has used his comments to take aim at his primary opponents — particularly DeSantis. The former president has repeatedly attacked DeSantis’ record on energy policy, a top concern for corn farmers there.

The former president focused much of his Iowa remarks on preventing foreign influences from reducing American manufacturing jobs, with Trump’s campaign arguing that message will resonate with voters in Fort Dodge, a city home to major national trucking companies. Is the house of.

Additionally, Trump has stepped up his harsh rhetoric against President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as he attempts to portray the 2024 race as a rematch of the general election.

During a rally in New Hampshire last weekend, Trump vowed to “root out” the political left and described the “radical left” as “thugs who live like insects within the borders of our country.” Did. Those comments drew a wave of backlash from Republicans and Democrats alike, including several of his GOP primary rivals.

