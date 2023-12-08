Trump: The economy was better in 2020 than under Biden. yes, that 2020

Donald Trump walked out on his struggling Truth Social platform after attending a $250 million fraud trial in New York City on Thursday. During his four-year tenure, he indulged in nostalgia while abandoning anything resembling the truth. Sure, former presidents do this all the time, but the truth is like kryptonite to his sycophantic supporters. We live in strange times where Donald J. Trump could eat a baby alive on television, and his supporters would start asking for prescriptions for baby back ribs.

We’ve covered the twice-impeached president, reminding how America built “the largest economy in our history” under his watch in 2020. That same year, we struggled for provisions at the grocery store, where shelves remained empty. Most of us remember 2020 as a year we would like to forget. The pandemic hit, and Her Majesty refused to accept that we were in serious trouble as refrigerated trucks doubled as mobile morgues. But arguably, the best year ever.

Trump claims that three years ago “the economy was booming” and the country was “safe”, even as the US was being ravaged by a potentially deadly virus.

“Just three years ago, our economy was growing, the world was safe and America was strong,” Trump asserted. “Annual incomes increased by more than $6,000 under the Trump administration, and they decreased by nearly $6,000 under the terrible Biden administration — the worst in our country’s history.”

“The 30-year mortgage rate hit a record low of 2.65%. We had no inflation. We had gasoline as low as $1.87 per gallon. … Under Crooked Joe Biden, the economy is in shambles And the world is going up in flames,” he added. “Real income is down $7,400 per household. … Cumulative inflation is about 20%. … We have a war in Europe. We have a war in the Middle East. And we’re staggering into World War III.”

Trump gets away with squeezing the truth with his tiny fists because his supporters believe anything he says without any evidence to support his absurd claims. For example, about inflation. He knows, or he’s throwing letters at the wall from the Scrabble board, quoting whatever has been thrown across the room. Inflation comes from increases in production costs or increased demand for products, for example, when there is a pandemic. Holy crap, it’s not hard. Sorry, I’ll let go of the Caps Lock key now.

In Trump’s favorite year, 2020, GDP declined by 8.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020, making it the most significant single-quarter contraction in more than 70 years. Trump then bungled his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued on the campaign trail, literally dancing while Americans were dying. So, from a guy who has been seriously damaged, you can see why he thinks he did a bang-up job on the economy in 2020. And why does he think gasoline prices were important, even though we couldn’t go anywhere because we sheltered at home. He left office with the worst jobs numbers since Herbert Hoover, but sure, it was the best year ever.

(Editor’s note: Chris Hayes trashes everything Trump said as a lie at the top of the video.)

Source: crooksandliars.com