Trump tells Iowa crowd Biden is pushing US into 'recession' like no one has 'ever seen' - hours after markets hit all-time high

MSNBC discussed with the President on Thursday Joe Biden’s A contested re-election campaign and new economic data weigh on a potential 2024 rematch between him and former President Donald Trump, anchor Chris Jansing The panel discussion began by saying Trump predicted economic disaster, even a stock market crash, if Biden remained in office — after the stock market hit an all-time high on Wednesday. A few hours later.

“Despite encouraging economic news, Biden’s re-election campaign is fighting an uphill battle against voter dissatisfaction, a point Donald Trump has consistently attacked on the campaign trail,” Jansing began before playing a clip of Trump’s speech in Iowa. Have been.”

The Biden administration is riding high on the success of the Trump administration. Without us this thing would have fallen to levels never seen before. And if we’re not elected, we’re going to face a recession like I don’t think anyone has ever seen before. Probably 1929. This is what is going to happen.

“But the thing is this. Trump said these words just hours after the Dow hit an all-time high yesterday Washington Post says it reflects new optimism that the economy is slowing enough to moderate inflation without causing a recession. It would be no more than what some experts had predicted. wall street journal Put it this way, ‘It’s starting to look like Christmas, at least for the markets,’ she concluded before introducing her guests.

Jansing eventually turned the conversation toward the NBC correspondent. von hilliard in Iowa and asked, “Are you nervous to hear that a strong economy will actually, ultimately, be good news for Joe Biden?”

“I think this is where Donald Trump often lacks nuance in terms of his message and the complexities of most of the things he talks about, the economy being chief among them. And in the last 24 hours, I’ve talked to dozens of Iowans.

And what we hear consistently is the frustration with higher grocery prices, higher gas prices, higher mortgage rates, which ultimately has a major impact on the day-to-day ability to make simple payments, as well as have extra cash on hand. is, especially at a time like the holiday season, Hilliard responded, saying:

And Donald Trump, what you heard last night, was driving home the same message. He was running with a theme of a better situation with Trump, which is something we should definitely pay attention to, in 2019 and 2020, Donald Trump was making many of the same predictions that you heard here last night when he was making predictions Were predicting there would be a Great Depression if Joe Biden was re-elected, back in 2019 and 2020, he was predicting the stock market would crash if Joe Biden won the presidency. Of course, there has been evidence over the past 24 hours that this is not the case, despite Joe Biden being president for three years. But for Donald Trump, here he is addressing the grievances and concerns of a large group of American voters. And for Joe Biden to appreciate the 3.7 unemployment rate, a strong stock market, there are other economic factors and variables that don’t account for the successes of large portions of Americans. And Donald Trump, he’s running for President of the United States. Let us hope that he continues to lack that nuance as he seeks the White House again.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

Do you have any suggestions we should know? [email protected]

Source: www.mediaite.com