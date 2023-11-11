Trump suggests he would use FBI to go after political rivals if elected in 2024: Dems ‘let the genie out of the box’

Former President Donald Trump suggested he would use the powers of the FBI and Justice Department to attack his political rivals if he wins the 2024 election.

Trump — who currently leads President Biden in six of the seven battleground states — made the symbolic comments during an interview with Univision News reporter Enrique Acevedo on Thursday.

“You say they have weaponized the Justice Department, they have weaponized the FBI. “Will you do the same if you are re-elected?” Acevedo asked.

Trump explained, “They’ve already done that, but if they wanted to move forward on it, yes, it could certainly be counterproductive.” “They’ve let the genie out of the box.”

The former commander-in-chief claimed that prosecutors had prosecuted him “to win the election” and that he would not refuse to do the same if he “becomes president” again.

“When you are the president and you have done a good job and you are popular, you don’t go after him to win elections. He has made allegations to win the elections. They call it weaponization,” Trump told Acevedo.

“But yes, they’ve done something that allows the next party, I mean if anybody, if I’m president and I see somebody who’s doing well and I’m being beaten very badly So I say go down and convict them, mostly they will be out of business. They will be out. They will be out of elections,” he said.

During the sit-down interview, Trump called the indictments brought against him “pathetic” and said the American people understand what his opponent is trying to do to them.

Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court on October 25, 2023 in New York City. Via Reuters Trump leaves the courtroom in his civil business fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 25. , 2023, in New York.AP

“These are political prosecutions. These are Biden impeachments, and people have got it. They really get it,” the former POTUS said.

Special counsel Jack Smith has brought two federal criminal cases against the 77-year-old former president for his alleged involvement in the classified documents case and the 2020 election interference case.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of allegedly hiding national security material at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office and then lying to federal authorities who sought the documents.

Trump holds a rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Millender Park in Hialeah, Florida on November 8, 2023. getty images

In addition to the federal indictments, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed 34 charges against Trump for allegedly paying hush money to keep porn star Stormy Daniels and others quiet during the 2016 cycle.

The 45th president has denied wrongdoing across the board.

On Friday, a federal judge in Florida rejected Trump’s request to move his trial on charges of mishandling national security information until after the 2024 election — but said he would hear the case early next year. Will reconsider the schedule.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that “the amount of discovery in this case is enormous, even greater than initially thought.”

As the election season approaches, Republican presidential primary contenders in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina are ahead of the Democratic incumbent by between one and nine percentage points, even though he is in third place. Party candidates are included in the survey.

All those states except North Carolina went to Biden, 80, in 2020.

Source: www.bing.com