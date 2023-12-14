December 15, 2023
Trump says markets will crash under Biden in 2019; Market reaches all-time high in 2023


In 2019, Donald Trump predicted that stock markets would crash under a Biden presidency. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled it would cut rates several times next year. Morning Joe panel discussion.Dec. 14, 2023

Source: www.msnbc.com

