IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

playing now Trump says markets will crash under Biden in 2019; Market reaches all-time high in 2023 10:19

next ‘Political hit’: Rep. Jeffries criticizes House Republicans’ ‘illegitimate’ investigation 06:02

Trump sells pieces of his mugshot suit with new NFT card collection 04:19

WH: House GOP is launching investigation based on lies without any evidence 06:33

Republicans acknowledge motivation for impeachment inquiry 08:46

Family fights for return of son kidnapped by Hamas 06:26

Reporter says ‘very likely’ next step is for Congress to hold Hunter Biden in contempt 06:46

Hunter Biden: My father was not financially involved in my business 05:44

Abortion rights activists work with Florida Republicans to push for ballot measure 04:48

‘A fake, sham impeachment’: House member criticizes expected vote 07:49

John Kirby: Biden hopes Congress will approve funding to Ukraine 08:52

Steve Ratner: There’s a big gap between the state of the economy and how people feel about it 07:55

House member calls GOP impeachment inquiry a ‘waste of time’ 06:09

Polling shows Trump leads Biden by five points with RFK Jr. 03:48

The Republican-led House is expected to vote to formalize the Biden impeachment inquiry 03:39

Joe: Netanyahu oversaw the biggest Intel failure in Israeli history 10:51

’20 Days in Mariupol’ examines the beginning of the war in Ukraine 08:56

‘I think people will be watching him closely’: Harvard president to keep job 09:25

‘The Discord Leaks’ takes a look at one of the largest leaks of government secrets in US history 04:48

Inflation slowed to 3.1 percent, indicating continued moderation in consumer price growth 04:22

In 2019, Donald Trump predicted that stock markets would crash under a Biden presidency. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled it would cut rates several times next year. Morning Joe panel discussion.Dec. 14, 2023

Read more

playing now Trump says markets will crash under Biden in 2019; Market reaches all-time high in 2023 10:19

next ‘Political hit’: Rep. Jeffries criticizes House Republicans’ ‘illegitimate’ investigation 06:02

Trump sells pieces of his mugshot suit with new NFT card collection 04:19

WH: House GOP is launching investigation based on lies without any evidence 06:33

Republicans acknowledge motivation for impeachment inquiry 08:46

Family fights for return of son kidnapped by Hamas 06:26

Source: www.msnbc.com