Trump says markets will crash under Biden in 2019; Market reaches all-time high in 2023
In 2019, Donald Trump predicted that stock markets would crash under a Biden presidency. Still, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled it would cut rates several times next year. Morning Joe panel discussion.Dec. 14, 2023
