During his third visit to Iowa this month, Donald Trump warned that if he is not elected president in 2024, the US could see its economy sink into a “1929” era recession. His words came as the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday.

Trump, who achieved the feat of becoming the first president since Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression to leave the country with fewer jobs by the end of his one-term presidency, claimed that “the Biden administration is running on the smoke of great success. ” Of the Trump administration. Addressing his supporters, he said: “Without us this thing would have fallen to levels never seen before, and if we weren’t elected we would have a recession like I don’t believe anyone has ever seen. Must have seen… maybe 1929?”

While Trump’s economic legacy has been hotly debated, under his administration the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent in April 2021 and had fallen to 6.3 percent by the time he left office the following January. Many economists have pointed to the former president’s disastrous leadership during the COVID-10 pandemic, which exacerbated the country’s economic recession at the time.

Under the Biden administration, the US economy added 199,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent, according to data released by the Labor Department in early December.

Despite signs that the U.S. economy is strengthening, Trump took aim at the president and tasked his supporters on Wednesday with naming “one thing” that has gotten better under Biden (which we ask , how much time did you get?) Trump also urged residents of the state to vote in the upcoming elections, saying, “We’re running pretty far but you’ve got to go out and vote. That margin of victory is so powerful.

During the former president’s first visit to Iowa, Trump declared that if Jesus himself “came down he would take over the blue states.” On his second return, he dodged questions about whether he would abuse power if re-elected president. When asked if he would exact retribution, he opted to say that he would make an exception “for the first day”.

Source: www.rollingstone.com