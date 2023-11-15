Former US President Donald Trump appears in court on Tuesday for the third week of his civil fraud trial in New York on October 17, 2023.

Fatih Aqta | Anadolu Agency | getty images

Donald Trump and his co-defendants on Wednesday asked a judge to grant a mistrial in a $250 million civil business fraud case that threatens the former president’s business empire.

In a court filing, attorneys for Trump, his two adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the Trump Organization and its top executives argued that the “evidence of clear and actual bias” in the case is “tangible and overwhelming.”

The 30-page filing in Manhattan Supreme Court targeted the presiding judge, Arthur Engoron, as well as his chief law clerk, claiming that their conduct “has tainted these proceedings” and that “only the grant of a mistrial Can save the remaining portion.” The rule of law.”

The clerk came into focus after Engoron barred defense attorneys from commenting on his staff, citing a wave of threats and harassment in his office since the trial began last month.

Trump himself was already bound by the same sanctions order that Angoron imposed after the former president repeatedly attacked the law clerk online and at the courthouse.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the widespread fraud case, accused Trump of trying to “discredit the truth and facts” by dismissing the lawsuit.

“The data and evidence don’t lie,” a spokesperson for James’ office said in a statement. “Donald Trump is now being held accountable for the years of fraud he committed and for lying in unbelievable ways to enrich himself and his family. He may try to distract from his fraud, but the truth Always comes forward.”

James accused Trump and other defendants of fraudulently inflating their net worth by billions of dollars to obtain financial benefits, including tax benefits and better loan and insurance terms.

She wants about $250 million in damages and to permanently bar Trump and his sons, who took over the Trump Organization after their father became president in 2017, from running businesses in New York.

Before the trial began, Angoron had found the defendants liable for fraudulently misrepresenting the values ​​of Trump’s real estate properties and other assets. The judge in that pre-trial ruling ordered the defendants’ business certificates revoked, but an appeals court has temporarily blocked that order from taking effect.

Angorone will deliver additional verdicts in the trial, which is being held without a jury, to determine penalties and resolve six other claims in James’ lawsuit.

In court Wednesday, defense lawyers accused Angoron and his clerk of giving “an appearance of impropriety” that promotes “public perception of bias in this case.”

He pointed to articles shared by Angoron in his alumni newspaper, which he says are “derogatory” to the defendants and their attorney. Those articles, most of which are news from major publications including NPR and , were shared before the trial began.

The lawyers also condemned alleged “co-judgment” by Engoron and his clerk. Their filing, which includes photos of the two sitting next to each other in the courtroom, argued that the clerk has “unprecedented and unreasonable authority” over the case.

They also accused the clerk of engaging in “partisan activities”, citing her contributions to Democratic groups that they say are supporting Attorney General James.

He argued, “The clerk is engaging in prohibited partisan political activity with respect to the parties before the court while his case is pending before the court.”

Trump’s lawyers previously told the court they would seek a mistrial, the latest in a series of efforts to stall or end the fraud case. Trump lost a bid to put it on hold just days after the trial began in early October, and an appeals court rejected Ivanka Trump’s defense attorney’s request to halt the entire trial while he conducted his testimony. Had contested a summons.

Defense attorneys have also repeatedly asked Angoron to render a directed verdict that would dismiss James’s claims in the case. Angoron has refused each of those requests.

Source: www.cnbc.com