Trump protests ‘political’ legal battles, attacks primary rivals at Las Vegas rally – The Nevada Independent

Former President Donald Trump continued to condemn his ongoing legal battle over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election during a freewheeling rally on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, while claiming his 2024 loss also involved fraud. Will be held responsible for.

Saturday’s event in front of a crowd of an estimated 1,000 people at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country was intended as a way for voters to quickly show support for Trump in Nevada’s February caucuses, but the Silver State’s issues were largely overshadowed by Trump’s hour-long speech. Was kept out till. Instead, he spent much time attacking how elections are run across the country, criticizing primary opponents, and calling for an end to some gender-modification procedures.

In one of his many off-the-cuff remarks, Trump mimicked President Joe Biden by saying he doesn’t know where he stands, lamented that the term “fat pig” can’t be said anymore and said the accusation That Trump has enjoyed attending “golden showers” cannot be true. Because it is an antimicrobial.

The event marks Trump’s first campaign event since his four co-defendants pleaded guilty in a trial brought by Georgia prosecutors for their efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. In apparent reference to their pleas, he referred to them as “weak people”.

“These animals have been stalking him for three years, saying, ‘Oh, OK, let me say, let me make up a story about Trump doing anything, just leave me alone,’” the former president said. “

It was the first rally after a New York judge fined him $10,000 for violating a gag order in an ongoing civil fraud lawsuit. He called New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black, a “racist” and the judge a “Trump hater.”

The crowd was at its most engaged when Trump brought up the 2020 election.

“These elections have been deeply rigged, and we are not going to let that happen any longer,” Trump said. “Now you don’t have election night, you have election period. Because some of these stupid things go on for 48, 49 days. What do they do during those 49? [days] – They cheat.

Nevada was one of the states that opted to send mail ballots to all voters during the COVID pandemic, a change that resulted from the state’s narrowly contested 2020 and 2022 elections requiring extra days to count ballots and call races. Hui.

Trump’s campaign filed several lawsuits in Nevada to block Biden’s 2-point victory, partly over unfounded allegations of dead voters voting. An investigation conducted by then-Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, found no “clear support” for such claims.

Trump also touted his substantial polling lead – a polling aggregator five thirty eight Trump leads by 42.8 points in the primary polling average — and has repeatedly taken shots at his primary opponents in the process. After crediting himself for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2018 gubernatorial victory, Trump referred to DeSantis as “Ron DeSantis.” Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was called “bird brain” by Trump.

Trump said of DeSantis, “And I tell you, he’s been knocked out of the sky, badly injured, like a falling bird.” “He has gone down, and I don’t even know if he is in second place now. I think someone said bird brain is now in second place.”

The rally was Trump’s second campaign event in Las Vegas this year and his second speech of the day, following his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual summit on Saturday morning.

Before the event, campaign volunteers handed out commit-to-caucus cards for people to fill out their contact information – a common organizing technique used by campaigns in the caucus process.

Nevada will hold both Republican caucuses and primary elections in February, but only the results of the caucuses run by the state party will count toward a candidate’s delegate count. Trump is participating in the caucus with DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

The primary will include Haley and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC). Former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his presidential campaign Saturday morning, but he will still remain on the primary ballot after the withdrawal deadline passes.

The caucus process has been sharply criticized by some of Trump’s opponents – notably the DeSantis-supporting super PAC Never Back Down – for allegedly favoring the former president.

Many people present at the rally said nevada independent They were unaware of the caucus and primary election differences until Saturday.

To top it all off Saturday, Trump portrayed himself as a victim of a system that was actively trying to prevent the leading GOP nominee from holding office. Many of his supporters agreed with this.

“They’re trying to arrest our president,” one man shouted before the event. “Counterattack.”

Source: thenevadaindependent.com