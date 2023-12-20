Trump NFT collection affected after Colorado ballot removal

The removal of former US President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot by the Colorado Supreme Court has impacted the minimum prices of his NFT collection.

The former president’s collectible Series 1 fell 11% to 0.1505 ETH, or $333, following the news, data from OpenSea shows. The collection has a market capitalization of approximately $15 million at press time.

Additionally, according to CryptoSlam data, trading volume for the collection declined by 68% to approximately $16,000 during the reporting period.

According to Coingeco, the minimum price of their second collection increased by 4% in the last 24 hours to 0.03450 ETH or $76. However, trading volume on the chain fell 12% to $21,032 at press time. The market capitalization of this collection currently stands at $3.57 million.

This is another example of a Trump-related event affecting the value of his NFT collection. Earlier this year, sales volume for the former president’s NFT collection increased by more than 3700% after he surrendered to authorities in Georgia and had a mugshot taken.

Subsequently, Trump used the incident as inspiration for his new NFT collection ‘Mugshot Edition’, launched last week. These NFTs are linked to physical memorabilia recovered from his arrest, including the suit he wore in custody.

However, according to CryptoSlam data, it has not garnered as significant interest as previous collections, generating only $500 in sales in the last day.

Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump for 2024 election

On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court barred former President Trump from the 2024 ballot over his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

As a result, the court ordered the Colorado Secretary of State to remove Trump’s name from the Republican primary election, citing the 14th Amendment. This amendment prevents individuals who have taken the constitutional oath and subsequently “joined in rebellion” from holding public office.

However, the decision has sparked many debates, with pro-crypto presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arguing that the decision should concern every American. He Said,

“If Trump is kept out of office through judicial order rather than being defeated in a fair election, his supporters will never accept the result. This country will become ruleless.”

According to recent polling data, Trump is one of the frontrunners for the upcoming election.

Source: cryptoslate.com