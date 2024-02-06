Former President Donald Trump says his brand alone is worth more than $10 billion, but some civil judgments could spell financial trouble for him, legal experts say.

Trump was awarded $83 million in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case last month and another judgment is expected in the coming days, which could be many times that much – as well as destroy parts of the company. Will be given where their wealth comes from.

The combination “would be a devastating financial blow” and could have a “significant impact” on their wealth, said Chris Mattei, a lawyer who has handled similar cases.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said that Trump “built the greatest fortune in the world and built a hugely successful, unique business,” and he called the cases against him a “witch hunt.”

“The unjust decisions will be appealed and all deceptions will be defeated, because President Trump has done nothing wrong and the truth will come out,” Cheung said.

Here’s a look at the faces of Trump’s rapidly approaching financial tsunami.

How much does Trump owe Carroll?

Trump was fined $83.3 million on January 26 for repeatedly defaming Carroll and has said he plans to appeal as soon as possible. He is already appealing a $5 million judgment won by Carroll last year in a sexual assault and defamation case.

Will Trump have to pay while he appeals?

Although the appeal could delay Carroll collecting his money by several years as it winds its way through the court process, it won’t stop Trump from coming up with that cash — and then some. Under federal court rules, civil defendants must post security for awards when appealing, and in New York, this includes a 9% annual interest rate.

For the $5 million award, Trump had to deposit $5.5 million into the court fund – 111% of the judgment amount.

Given the size of the new award, Trump may want to use a bond instead of posting the entire amount — but that could still be too expensive since surety companies can charge up to 5% of the judgment amount. For Trump, that non-refundable fee will be about $4 million, and he will still have to put up a large sum in cash and collateral to secure the bond.

Ron Cubby, a veteran New York lawyer, said, “No one will give Donald Trump an $83 million bond unless the entire amount is pledged.” “That would be crazy.”

How much could he owe in the New York Attorney General’s civil fraud case?

When New York Attorney General Letitia James first sues Trump, his company and its top executives in 2022, she is seeking $250 million in damages for “repeated fraud” focused on Trump’s financial statements. Were. Last month, it increased the amount to $370 million. Trump and the company have denied any wrongdoing and said the case was politically motivated.

Judge Arthur Angoron is expected to issue his decision on how much Trump should pay in the next week or so, but he has already found that Trump and his officials committed repeated and persistent fraud, Which is not a good sign for Team Trump.

What happens if Trump appeals?

Trump has already said he will appeal if Angoron rules against him, but if he does, it’s likely he’ll still be on the hook for the full amount.

Business litigation lawyer David Slarsky said New York state court, like federal court, requires security or bond and given the potential size of the award, Trump would probably move to obtain the bond.

If James gets the full $370 million she is seeking, it could cost Trump up to $18 million in non-refundable fees to the surety company. And with a 9% interest rate, the amount to be deployed would be in the range of $400 million.

Mattei, who represented the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in his successful defamation suit against far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, said Trump and his company would be hit with a ruling that exceeds their capacity. Pay up, the company “may file bankruptcy protection.”

Another possibility would be to liquidate assets to raise cash, Mattei said, adding that the AG’s office would monitor the move to ensure he wasn’t wasting assets “for his own use rather than for creditors.” Is.

Adam Leitman Bailey, a New York real estate lawyer who has previously sued Trump, said he would likely have to pay 10% of the judgment in cash while using the property as collateral for the remaining amount. “He’s running for President of the United States. He’s not going anywhere.”

Any bond company would also want full collateral for that appeal, Kuby said. “Doing it for $83 million without guarantees would be about four times as crazy,” he said.

If he loses the appeal, Carroll and the AG will be entitled to his full judgment, plus interest earned before the appeal is decided.

If Trump wins, he will be able to get back all the money he put in, including interest, but he will lose whatever amount he had to pay the bond company.

How much money does Trump have?

According to a 2021 statement of financial position, which was entered into evidence in the fraud case, Trump had about $293.8 million in “cash and cash equivalents.” The AG’s office said this number was artificially high and included $93 million in assets that were not liquid.

The statement, which was put together during the pandemic, put his net worth at $4.5 billion, which Trump says is too low.

“We did not include billions of dollars in brand value,” Trump said of his financial statements in an October 2022 statement. “If I wanted to show you a good statement, I would have probably added $10 billion or something to the brand.”

A report last month by Angoron, the monitor appointed to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial transactions, said a trust holding the company’s assets had quietly transferred a portion of the cash to Trump. Monitor, Barbara Jones, said, “I was not informed about the cash transfers from the trust and the cash transfers sent to Donald J. Trump until my team reviewed the trust account bank statements, each of $ Over 5 million and a total of over $40 million.” In a letter to the judge on January 26.

Kuby said that given the allegations in the AG’s case, bond companies will likely want to conduct their own assessment and review of Trump’s financial information.

Can Trump use campaign money to pay off the judgment?

Trump is using money from political action committees supporting his re-election campaign to pay his legal bills — more than $50 million in the last year alone, according to his latest campaign filing.

One of those PACs, Save America, started 2024 with just $5 million, which won’t impact any awards. Mattei said if Trump wants to use more cash from his campaign or donors — or start a legal defense fund — he’ll have to be transparent about what he’s doing.

“The important thing is that he is telling his donors how the money can be used. The money given to the PAC can be used for legal defense purposes, but it is questionable whether they can be used Individual decisions can be made.” He said.

What will this decision mean for the Trump Organization?

The Trump-linked company is made up of hundreds of smaller companies. The monitor said in its court filing that it involved 415 different business entities.

The AG’s lawsuit sought to revoke the certifications of unspecified businesses that benefited from the fraud scheme and were controlled or owned by Trump. Engoron signed off on that request in a ruling before trial and applied it to other current and former top executives at the company, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, former CFO Allen Weisselberg and former senior vice president Jeff McConkey. He also ordered that a monitor be appointed to oversee the dissolution of limited liability companies (or LLCs).

It is unclear whether the order applies only to LLCs or whether it will also apply to assets associated with them. The judge has said that he will address this issue in the next order.

Slarsky said dissolution “could effectively be a death sentence for the corporation” and “likely would trigger liquidation proceedings.”

Disruption, coupled with the lack of available cash, can lead to default on assets that still have loans on them, and that can take on a life of its own. This triggers a default, which triggers another default. “, which triggers another default,” he said.

Trump has already appealed Angoron’s order on the certifications, and an appeals court has blocked the dissolution until Trump’s case is heard.

Trump: My financial position is strong

In a post on his Truth Social social media platform on Monday, Trump said he is in strong financial condition.

“Commercial properties all over the world are in default and subject to lawsuits, except my properties where the loans are paid in full, no defaults, great and powerful financial statements with strong protective clauses, and I’m being sued by NYSAG for lending. Very happy lenders are being filed,” he wrote. “For the good of our country, this case must be dismissed.”

