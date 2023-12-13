Trump loses presidential immunity bid in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit: Live

Trump gives away pieces of suit worn in famous mug shot along with $4600 in collectible cards

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US delivered straight to your inbox every weekday

Your take on the latest headlines from across America

An appeals court ruled that Donald Trump cannot claim presidential immunity from a defamation lawsuit by author E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape, dealing another legal setback to the former president.

The ruling upheld a federal judge’s decision to dismiss his immunity claim, finding that Mr Trump had waited too long to raise it as a defence. Now the trial will proceed on January 16, 2024.

The former president has attempted a similar immunity defense in his federal criminal case in which he is accused of illegally trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court has agreed to the request of special counsel Jack Smith for a speedy hearing of the case.

These latest legal developments come as Mr Trump’s civil fraud lawsuit Ending in Lower Manhattan While his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani defamation case Washington DC. I am walking.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has unveiled his Latest range of digital trading cards On Truth Social, what he’s calling the “mugshot version” includes his infamous booking photo taken at the Fulton County Jail. Buy them all and you’ll also get a piece of the suit he wore…

key points

Show latest update 1702488457

NY fraud trial: Testimony completed, that’s all until the New Year

With no redirection or rebuttal to the final witness, Eric Lewis is allowed to leave the witness stand and leave the room.

Trump attorney Christopher Keyes says the defense team will submit another filing for summary judgment (fifth? sixth?).

And just like that, eleven short weeks and a lot of angry Truth Social posts later, the testimony is complete.

Judge Arthur Engoron wished everyone a happy holiday season and told both sides that he will meet with them next year for closing arguments, which are currently scheduled for January 11, 2024.

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2023 17:27

1702488157

Giuliani defamation lawsuit: Expert reveals vast reach of defamatory comments

In addition to the reach of Giuliani’s podcast (see previous post), Dr. Humphreys estimated that the Trump campaign’s ad on the same date (December 23, 2020) generated 8–18 million impressions online.

Additionally, the audio and transcript of Donald Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021 was also a factor in the circulation of defamatory statements against Ms. Freeman and Ms. Moss.

Through NBC News’ YouTube account alone, Dr. Humphries estimated that it reached a receptive audience of approximately 3.3 million people, with a total of 11.75 million receptive impressions across all platforms.

Overall, they estimated that the estimated impressions for the 91 defamatory statements were between 35–56 million.

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2023 17:22

1702486880

NY fraud trial: Trump’s lawyers question Attorney General’s rebuttal witness

Trump’s attorney Jesus Suarez is investigating Eric Lewis and his credentials, suggesting he has no accounting experience and has been reading bad reviews on his profile on RateMyProfessor.com.

Suarez: “Do you know that your students describe you as the worst professor in the Cornell accounting program? ‘Good class if you want to be quiet and not learn much.’”

The former president’s team filed an objection letter against this witness, claiming he is “unqualified” and has no experience or education in accounting.

However, Lewis wrote his doctoral dissertation on “An examination of the use of accounting-based risk measures for the valuation of closely held businesses” and he earned an MBA in accounting and went to college for finance. He is a Cornell Professor in the Department of Accounting.

“How is this the practice of accounting?” Suarez asked.

Alex Woodward13 December 2023 17:01

1702486842

Trump held responsible for satanic demonstration at Iowa Capitol

Ron DeSantis has blamed Donald Trump for the presence of a controversial Satanic display inside the Iowa State Capitol building.

At one point, host Jake Tapper asked Mr. DeSantis about his recent performance in Iowa.

Rachel Sharp The story is:

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2023 17:00

1702485673

JUST IN: Recordings describe 2020 Oval Office meeting on fraudulent election conspiracy

Former Trump-linked lawyer Kenneth Chesebro is cooperating in a state-level criminal investigation into an alleged “fake voter” conspiracy to keep Trump in office, after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in Georgia.

The recording obtained by CNN provides more details about a December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office, where Chesebro falsely told then-President Trump that he still had a chance to win.

The recording of his meeting with Michigan prosecutors shows how he gave Trump false hope that he could overturn the results with a plan to use Trump loyalists in those states to serve as “alternative” electors. who could (fraudulently) certify their victory.

According to the recording, Chesebro said, “There was a conscious effort to distract him from any sense of the possibility that he might be out of the election.” “Our marching orders were: Don’t say anything that makes him feel more positive than the beginning of the meeting.’”

But he told Trump that “Arizona was still hypothetically possible, because the alternative electors had voted,” he said.

He said he was explaining that “we have until January 6 to win.”

Alex Woodward13 December 2023 16:41

1702485027

DeSantis hits out at Trump on ‘bravery’, border wall and debate

There was a little more criticism of Trump last night from the Florida governor’s CNN town hall.

Remember when DeSantis and his fellow challengers were afraid to do this?

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2023 16:30

1702484344

Trump suggests he may have refused a settlement in fraud lawsuit

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump claimed that the person overseeing his fraud trial “tried to explain away” the matter.

His all-caps barrage hours before his trial is expected to set off revived familiar attacks against Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling the case against him an “absolute hit job.”

He wrote: “We keep asking for dismissal, but the Trump-hating (judge) won’t let it go. An insult to America! Even before looking into the matter, he had told me that I was a fraud and then tried to get me to compromise. Total hit job.”

Alex Woodward13 December 2023 16:19

1702483948

NY fraud trial: Defense cross-examination of final witness to begin soon

A final witness in Trump’s fraud trial will face cross-examination from the former president’s lawyers this morning, after his legal team asked the judge for extra time to prepare their questions.

The witness, Cornell professor Eric Lewis, is the second of two rebuttal witnesses on the attorney general’s team.

The hearing will resume at 11:45 a.m. ET, with what is expected to be a furious round of questioning from Trump’s lawyers.

Alex Woodward13 December 2023 16:12

1702483551

NY fraud trial: No love lost between defense and plaintiff attorneys

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the New York Attorney General’s office, is trying to call expert witness Eric Lewis to rebut his analysis of the defense’s financial statements and GAAP compliance, but Trump’s attorney Christopher Kiese is objecting to every single point. .

“This is not a denial. This is just testimony,” Kise said.

Wallace is furious: “This is a crazy standard.”

He could hardly get any reply from Mr. Lewis.

As for who’s getting irritable, Wallace is telling: “An outburst of anger in the courtroom is really not good.”

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2023 16:05

1702483215

Full story: Supreme Court will hear cases on January 6 that could affect Trump

The US Supreme Court will hear a defendants’ case on January 6 that could potentially impact former President Donald Trump’s legal battle.

The Supreme Court will hear the case of Joseph Fisher, who was charged for his role in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6. Prosecutors also charged Edward Lang and Garrett Miller on similar counts, specifically obstruction of an official proceeding. He disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The three men argue that Mr. Fischer could not have obstructed Congress because Mr. Fischer arrived at the Capitol after Congress had already recessed.

Oliver O’Connell13 December 2023 16:00

Source: www.independent.co.uk