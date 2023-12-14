– Advertisement –

If you buy 47 or more, you will get a piece of the suit worn when the mug shot was taken.

“You can have dinner with me at the Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida.”

Former US President Donald Trump, who is the leading candidate for the next presidential election of the US Republican Party, started selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) using his mug shot (a photo used to identify arrested criminals).

According to foreign media such as CNBC and Yahoo Finance on the 13th (local time), former President Trump announced that he will release his third NFT card with the theme of his ongoing criminal trial.

According to the sales website, “The newly released NFT card is the first mug shot taken since former President Trump’s arrest on August 24,” and “the photo symbolizes Trump’s desire to live his life through his determined eyes.” This explains it.

Former President Trump’s mugshot NFT card is priced at $99 (about 128,000 won). He said, “If you buy 47 or more cards, you can get a piece of the suit I was wearing when I took the mug shot.” You will need to purchase an NFT card for approximately 6 million won.

“It was a very nice suit,” he explained in a promotional video. “The suit is perfectly cut and you can get a piece of it and have dinner with me at my Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.”

Former President Trump was the first former or current US President to have a mugshot. He was convicted of exerting outside pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and had his mug shot taken in the Fulton County Detention Center in Georgia last August.

Last August, he sold T-shirts and mugs using his mug shot through a fundraising website, which will be used in the 2024 US presidential election. Trump presidential campaign spokesman Stephen Chung said, “We made $4.18 million (about 5.41 billion won) in profit in just one day of selling products using mug shots.” “This was the highest gain during the entire campaign period.” “The day I gave it,” he said.

