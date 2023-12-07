Trump is expected to attend the New York fraud trial again on Thursday as testimony is set to conclude

NEW YORK–He has been a frustrated observer, a confrontational witness and a heated commentator outside the courtroom. Now former President Donald Trump is set to return to his civil business fraud trial, first to watch and then serve as the star witness for his defense.

As testimony concludes after more than two months, court officials and Trump’s lawyers and allies have indicated that the Republican 2024 presidential nominee is expected to voluntarily appear as a spectator on Thursday, when His legal team is calling an accounting professor to testify. Some financial topics important to the case.

Then Trump himself is going to take the stance for the second time on Monday.

Even while campaigning for reelection and fighting four criminal cases, Trump is paying a lot of attention to the New York trial. The case is weighing on his net worth, scrutinizing the real estate empire that first made his reputation, and threatening to bar him from doing business in his native state.

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, his company and some executives of misleading banks and insurers by providing financial statements filled with inflated values ​​for signature properties such as his Trump Tower penthouse and Florida club Mar-a-Lago. Has been put where he belongs. Lives now. The statements were provided to help secure deals – including loans available at attractive interest rates to the extremely wealthy – and some loans required updated statements every year.

Trump denies any wrongdoing, and believes the number of statements is less than his actual wealth. He downplayed the importance of documents in securing deals, saying it was clear that lenders and others should do their own analysis. And he claims the case is a partisan abuse of power by James and Judge Arthur Angoron, both Democrats.

The former president has regularly criticized the matter on his Truth social platform. “Happy banks and insurance companies, no victims, great financial statements, perfect disclaimer clauses – but a corrupt Attorney General and Judges!!!” Read a general comment this week.

Trump is not required to attend the trial when he is not on the stand. But going to court gets him a microphone – several of them, in fact, on news cameras located in the hallways. He often stops while going in and out of proceedings, which cameras cannot capture, so that he can make statements and present various developments as victories.

He was fined $10,000 over comments made outside the courtroom on October 26, when Engoron ruled that Trump violated a gag order that bars participants in the trial from publicly commenting on court staff. Stops. Trump’s lawyers are appealing against the ban order.

James has not let Trump go unanswered, coming to the court herself on days he is there and posting comments on social media and on the courthouse steps. (Lawyers in the case have been told not to give press statements in the hallway, but the former president has been allowed to do so.)

“Here’s a fact: Donald Trump has engaged in financial fraud for years. Here’s another fact: When you break the law, there are consequences,” his office wrote on Twitter this week.

While the non-jury trial is airing claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsification of business records, Engron has already ruled that Trump and other defendants engaged in fraud. He ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump’s assets, but an appeals court has blocked that order for now.

In the lawsuit, James is seeking a fine of more than $300 million and a ban on Trump and other defendants from doing business in New York.

It is unclear exactly when the testimony will be completed, but it is expected before Christmas. Closing arguments are scheduled for January, and Engoron is aiming for a decision by the end of that month.

Source: www.bing.com