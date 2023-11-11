Trump Hotel Waikiki rechristened as Waiakea Waikiki Beach, Hilton LXR

Hilton has just announced the newest location for its luxury LXR brand, and it’ll be in Hawaii!

Waiakea Waikiki Beach Hilton LXR to open in February 2024

Trump International Hotel Waikiki will be rebranded as Waiakea Waikiki Beach by February 2024, and will join Hilton LXR Hotels & Resorts. The 38-floor property first opened in 2009, and features 462 guest rooms and suites. It overlooks Fort DeRussy Park with views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head, and is close to Waikiki Beach.

Not only will the hotel be rebranded, but it will also undergo a “significant transformation.” That renovation will begin in early 2025 and will take “several months” and will be completed in phases, so the property can remain open in the meantime. The transformation will include upgrades to public areas including the lobby, pool, spa, fitness center, residence corridors and landscaping, and a re-imagining of all restaurant concepts on the property.

I’m not sure how “monumental” the change really will be if it will only happen over several months, and if it does happen the property will remain open?

For those of you who are not familiar with LXR, it is Hilton’s rapidly growing collection of independent luxury hotels. LXR properties take advantage of Hilton’s global distribution power and the Hilton Honors program, while maintaining their unique design.wakaia waikiki beach exterior

Here’s what Jason Grosfeld, president and CEO of IronGate (the company that owns the property) had to say about the change:

“We are thrilled to lead the revival of what I have always felt was the ‘grande dame’ of Waikiki with its timeless architecture and uninterrupted views. Irongate’s enduring commitment to this property, beginning with the record-breaking sales success of one day and followed by years of award-winning hospitality, underscores our steadfast dedication to the destination of Waikiki and its residents and visitors. Is. Through our collaborative efforts with BOS Studio on design and Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts as operator, this iconic building begins an exciting new chapter.

Here’s what Faisal Jafar, global head of LXR, has to say about the addition of this property to Hilton:

“LXR Hotels & Resorts offers guests access to the most exotic destinations globally and the seaside location of Waiakea Waikiki Beach in Oahu is no exception. The resort offers an extraordinary destination for travelers who want to create their own interesting adventure. Reflecting LXR’s unique approach to hospitality, Waiakea Waikiki Beach is a perfect addition to the brand’s growing portfolio and we look forward to welcoming distinguished travelers from around the world to this unique destination.

wakaia waikiki beach exterior

Many of Trump’s properties have been rebranded

It is the latest Trump property to undergo a rebranding. For example, in recent years:

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, the former Trump Hotel

ground level

By February 2024, Trump Hotel Waikiki will be rebranded as Waiakea Waikiki Beach, and will be joined by Hilton LXR. Additionally, the hotel is expected to undergo renovation in 2025, although the hotel will remain open until this work is completed.

It’s good to see another property joining a major hotel group so you can earn and redeem points. This should be a great new option for those who love to visit Waikiki.

What do you think about Waiakea Waikiki Beach?

Source: onemileatatime.com