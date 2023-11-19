Trump has vowed to end Biden’s Asia trade deal if elected

by nathan layne

FORT DODGE, Iowa, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, said on Saturday he would cancel the Pacific trade deal proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden if he wins the 2024 election. Will do it. Return to the White House.

Speaking to supporters in Iowa, Trump said he was against a regional trade deal being struck by the Biden administration with 13 other countries, arguing it would hollow out American manufacturing and trigger job losses.

Negotiations on trade clauses of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which aims to provide the region an alternative to China’s growing trade clout, have stalled in recent days with some countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia, refusing to commit to stronger labor Stopped after. and environmental standards.

Trump, who withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement he signed with many of the same countries after taking office in January 2017, said he would immediately “end” what he calls “TPP Two.” “Will do. To take charge.

“Under the next administration … the Biden plan for ‘TPP Two’ will be dead on day one,” Trump said at a campaign event in Fort Dodge, about 94 miles (150 km) north of Des Moines.

“It’s worse than the first one, threatening to destroy farmers and manufacturers with another massive globalist monstrosity designed to turbocharge outsourcing to Asia.”

The Biden administration had hoped to complete key chapters of its IPEF trade initiative in time for this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. It has vowed to continue negotiations on an ambitious deal, but election-year pressures and resistance from some countries to tougher commitments are holding a deal out, trade experts and business groups say. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Fort Dodge, Iowa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source