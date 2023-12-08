Trump goes after President Biden, New York Attorney General and Washington DC case

WASHINGTON (TND) — Donald Trump walked out of a New York courtroom Thursday afternoon and called President Joe Biden a joke and the New York State Attorney a “crook.”

The leading candidate for the Republican nomination also reiterated his complaints about the civil fraud case in New York City, calling it a “joke.”

The former president rejoined his trial on Thursday as the defense called its final expert, New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov, to the stand.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and called the actions of New York State Attorney General Letitia James “outrageous”.

“I should be in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina right now. I shouldn’t be sitting in court. I don’t need to be sitting here,” Trump told reporters outside the courtroom.

Bartov testified that “there was no evidence of any accounting fraud. Trump’s financial statements, Bartov said, “were not materially misstated.”

He said, “What are we doing here? This is a political witch hunt. This is to influence the election. This is coming from the White House.”

During the break, Trump praised Bartov’s testimony and criticized the lawsuit, which is crippling Trump’s net worth and threatening to disrupt his real estate empire.

“We are a failed nation because of things like this,” he said.

When his defense said Trump’s name needed to be cleared of fraud, Trump said the judge in the case was going to take it under advisement.

“When he ruled, he didn’t know anything about the case. He ruled against it – now he sees these things from the leading expert, a guy who sits on the Pulitzer committee, the most respected guy, a top professor. NYU, also a very honest man. He said these words, ‘Incredible debt.’”

Trump declared victory after a New York appellate court ruling allowed the Trump Organization to continue doing business while the lawsuit continues.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump’s assets. The stay was extended indefinitely on Thursday to allow for the appeals process, which Trump celebrated.

The trial began on October 2 and Trump appeared at the trial eight times, including his November 6 testimony.

Although he is not required to attend trials when he is not on the stand, he has received a great deal of attention from the New York trial that is putting his net worth at stake, investigating his real estate empire. And threatening to stop him from doing business. His native state.

Trump’s three children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, have also taken the witness stand during the trial.

James’ lawsuit accuses Trump, his company and some executives of misleading banks and insurers by providing financial statements filled with inflated values ​​for signature properties such as his Trump Tower penthouse and the Florida club Mar-a-Lago, where he now lives. Has been accused of. The statements were provided to help secure deals – including loans available at attractive interest rates to the extremely wealthy – and some loans required updated statements every year.

James is seeking fines of more than $300 million and a ban on Trump and other defendants from doing business in New York.

James posted on X, “Donald Trump engaged in financial fraud for years and enriched himself and his family. We have already proven the massive scale of his fraud. No matter how much he lies, the facts Don’t lie.”

Trump will return to court on Monday to testify as the final witness in his defense.

Closing arguments are scheduled for January, and Engoron is aiming for a decision by the end of that month.

Trump also commented about a separate federal legal proceeding against him in Washington, D.C.

Biden had “more boxes,” Trump said. “He probably had 10 or 15, or 20 times more boxes than we did. He had these over a 40 or 50-year period, and they leaked and he didn’t have a problem. But I, they go back. It What a two-tier system of injustice. The Attorney General should be ashamed of himself in this case and it again comes from the DOJ and the White House because they want to try to hurt an opponent so they can win and bring us to the next Might have to face filth for four years.”

Trump is appealing a ruling that found he does not have immunity from criminal trial because he has run out of opportunities to delay or even derail his upcoming hearing on charges that he A conspiracy was hatched to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

His lawyer filed a notice of appeal on Thursday.

editor’s Note, The Associated Press contributed to this article.

