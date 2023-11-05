Trump gets some rare blowback from his fans after attempting to humiliate Ron DeSantis in Florida – Cryptosaurus

Around this time last year, Donald Trump wasn’t doing much heat. Him dining with anti-Semites, being blamed for weak midterms, having his first criminal charges dismissed, and releasing a much-mocked NFT — it’s all making people think. At last, their work is finally done. (Sigh.) What a difference a year makes. He is once again on top, even surpassing Joe Biden in some surveys. But that doesn’t mean he’s invincible.

Per newsweekWhile appearing at the Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit in Kissimmee on Saturday, the former president praised Republican governors’ handling of the pandemic, some of whom rejected CDC recommendations to keep states closed until conditions improved. Gave. Gave. Trump listed some states that remained open, but obviously left out the biggest: Florida, whose governor, Ron DeSantis, whose popularity among the GOP had soared due to his stubborn behavior. The crowd did not like this.

#Breaking: As Donald Trump began naming states that have done a “good job” during COVID without naming Florida, some members of the crowd chanted “Florida.” “Florida! Florida!” “This is what I will say. Every Republican governor fared better than the best Democrat governor. pic.twitter.com/zcApenju13 – Florida Voice (@FLVoiceNews) 4 November 2023

As it became clear that Trump was going to ignore his runner-up in the primary, people in the crowd began chanting, “Florida!” Trump saw the reaction, smiled, giggled, then gave them some kind of red meat.

“I will say this,” he told the crowd. “Every Republican governor performed far better than the best Democrat governor. This is true.”

But despite Trump’s spin, some people reported that the big man actually seemed horrified by the reaction he received.

When the crowd asked him to leave Ron DeSantis off the list of governors who had done a great job handling COVID, Trump was clearly nervous. “Florida! Florida!” The crowd shouts to correct Trump, who can only smile lightly in response. pic.twitter.com/nIowPJzyRD – Never Look Back (@NvrBackDown24) 5 November 2023

Floridians call out Donald Trump for once again undermining Florida after his departure @RonDeSantis A list is being prepared of those Republican governors who did a very good job on Covid. He knew what he was doing and he was caught red handed. pic.twitter.com/LIZAtw6Ofm – Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) 5 November 2023

He still won’t mention Florida or its meatball governor.

Trump talked about DeSantis elsewhere during his speech. “‘I need your support, sir,” he said, laughing, acting indecently. Please I need your support. Please I need your support. That’s why I supported him.

The Florida audience laughed while Trump told his story of how DeSantis had tears in his eyes and begged for his support. pic.twitter.com/MpBVCJMvDl – Acyn (@Acyn) 4 November 2023

In other words, Trump knew he would be better off staying on Greatest Hits.

