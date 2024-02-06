Trump fraud trial judge Angoron sets sights on whether CFO Allen Weisselberg lied on the stand

NEW YORK — The judge hearing Donald Trump’s civil fraud case — due to issue a potentially earth-shattering ruling against him any day now — wants to know if it’s true that Allen, the former president’s longtime finance chief, Weisselberg is preparing to admit that he lied. At the halt.

In an email included in court documents filed Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron cited a story first reported by The New York Times last week, which claimed that the Trump Organization’s former chief financial Authorities are in talks with the Manhattan District Attorney to plead guilty to perjury. Himself in a civil fraud suit against the New York Attorney General.

Trump’s low-profile money man, who served as the family’s financial sentinel for nearly half a century and is accused along with him and three others in the AG case, testified during the trial that Trump’s triplex on Fifth Avenue The value was not theirs. Concern as CFO. For years, Trump and his officials recorded it at three times its actual size – illegally inflating its value – as they sought attractive loan terms, the judge found before the trial began.

Weisselberg’s testimony was halted when the AG informed the court of possible omissions following an explosive Forbes report that claimed he was lying, citing a review of “old emails and notes “, some of which were not with the Attorney General’s Office.” [showing] Weisselberg thought absolutely nothing about Trump’s apartment — and over the course of several years played a key role in trying to convince Forbes that it was worth more than it actually was.

Angoron asked the parties in his Monday email to expand on The Times’ report that District Attorney Alvin Bragg was negotiating a new guilty plea with the former CFO months after he was charged with perjury.

,[…] I would certainly like to know whether Mr. Weisselberg is now changing his tune, and whether he is admitting that he lied under oath in my courtroom in this trial. “Although the Times article focuses on the size of the Trump Tower penthouse, his testimony on other topics may also be questioned,” Angoron wrote.

“As the article states ‘Lying – especially in a high-profile trial – undermines the broader ends of justice and cannot be ignored.’ “I don’t want to ignore anything in such a big matter.”

Engron asked Trump’s attorneys and attorneys in the AG’s office to brief him by 5 p.m. Wednesday on “everything you know about this” and six claims against Trump, Weisselberg, former Trump Org controller Jeff McConkey. But how should he address it before his pending decision. , and Trump’s sons, Eric and Don Jr.

Angoron is set to decide whether Trump and his entourage are liable for a series of conspiracy, insurance fraud and other crimes alleging they defrauded banks, lenders and other people for years to boost Trump’s bottom line. A plan was made to tighten the noose on financial institutions.

Angoron’s pre-trial ruling found that the annual statements at the center of the case, primarily submitted in loan applications, were fraudulent; The remaining claims relate to the intentions and methods employed by Trump and his associates.

The AG has asked Angoron to order Trump and the company to pay at least $370 million in ill-gotten gains and to permanently bar GOP presidential frontrunners Weisselberg and McConkey from the New York real estate industry. Do it. She wants a five-year ban on Trump’s sons. Trump is appealing the pre-trial ruling, the implications of which are on hold for the meantime.

A spokesman for Bragg declined to comment. Lawyers for Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to inquiries from The News.

The development adds to a never-ending list of legal troubles for Weisselberg, 76, who ended his decades-long tenure working for the Trump family with a felony conviction in the company’s tax fraud trial. as a witness, and a stint behind bars.

Bragg’s office secured his felony conviction in a separate case in 2022 on tax fraud charges for receiving off-the-books benefits as head of the Trump Organization’s treasury, leading to 99 days in prison at Rikers. Punished.

The News reported last year that the CFO was pressured to admit to more criminal wrongdoing after his guilty plea as the DA’s office continued to investigate Trump and that during those negotiations, the Trump Organization suddenly fired its attorney. He had to stop his legal defense due to fear of being attacked. Nick Gravente was prioritizing his own interests above the interests of the former President.

In his testimony at the AG trial, Weisselberg said the company gave him a $2 million severance package when he went to Rikers, to be paid in installments, with the agreement that he would not cooperate with authorities until That they should not be forced.

The Times story said Weisselberg’s tentative new plea agreement is unlikely to require him to testify in the criminal case the DA ultimately brings against Trump, which is related to the 2016 hush money scheme. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in the case that is scheduled to go to trial next month.

Source: www.bing.com