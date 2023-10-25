NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump was suddenly called on the witness stand and then fined $10,000 Wednesday after the judge in his civil fraud trial ruled that the former president violated a gag order. It was the second time in less than a week that Trump was punished out of court for his comments.

Before imposing the latest penalty, Judge Arthur Engoron called Trump to the defense table to testify about his comments to reporters hours earlier regarding “a person who is sitting very partisan with the judge.”

Angoron had already ordered all participants in the trial not to comment publicly about its employees. The ban, effective October 3, came after Trump’s social media posts defamed the judge’s chief law clerk, who sits next to him.

Trump and his lawyers insisted that his Wednesday comments were about Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is testifying, and not about the clerk.

Engoron said Trump’s claim was “not credible”, noting that he was sitting closer to the clerk than Cohen.

“The idea that the statement would refer to the witness,” Angoron said, “makes no sense to me.”

Five days earlier, Trump was fined $5,000 after Angoron discovered that offensive social media posts had been removed from Trump’s Truth social media platform — on a judge’s order — for weeks after Trump’s campaign website in early October. But was present.

Then, on Wednesday, the Republican presidential candidate complained in the courthouse hallway that Angoron, a Democrat, is “a very partisan judge, the one sitting next to him is very partisan, maybe even more partisan than him.”

Under oath on the witness stand, Trump told the judge the comments were aimed at “you and Cohen.”

But Trump did not hide his disappointment with the clerk. “I think he is very biased towards us. I think we made that clear,” Trump said during about two minutes on the stand.

Trump’s three lawyers objected to the $10,000 fine and reiterated Trump’s claim that the clerk was biased.

Shortly after the fines were imposed and after one of his lawyers finished questioning Cohen, Trump stood up and walked out of the courtroom, followed by his son Eric. Donald Trump has joined the trial voluntarily, and he can leave whenever he wants.

The episodes raise questions about whether Trump can follow court orders aimed at reining in his rhetoric while respecting his free speech rights while campaigning to return to the White House.

Last week in Washington, the judge in Trump’s federal election interference criminal case ordered a bar on public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. The order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan came as prosecutors raised concerns that Trump’s comments could inspire his supporters to threaten or harass their targets.

Trump is appealing that order, saying he believes it is unconstitutional. Chutkan temporarily lifted the order on Friday so he could consider the defense’s request to halt the sanctions while Trump’s appeal continues.

Since then, Trump has denigrated Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in an online post, calling him “insane” and saying that people who would enter into cooperation agreements with prosecutors are “weak and cowards.”

In the New York case, Cohen returned to the witness stand on Wednesday as the defense team tried to undermine his credibility and question his motives.

After working for a decade as Trump’s fixer, Cohen came under federal investigation and broke with his boss in 2018. Cohen soon pleaded guilty and went to prison on charges of tax evasion, making false statements on bank loan applications, lying to Congress, and fraud. Illegal contributions to Trump’s campaign. The contributions were in the form of payments to women who said they had extramarital sex with Trump, who denied it.

Cohen became a vocal Trump foe and a key witness in the New York trial, which stems from a suit brought by state Attorney General Letitia James. They allege that Trump habitually overstated the value of his real estate on financial documents that helped him obtain loans and insurance and make deals.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said James, a Democrat, was targeting him for partisan reasons.

Cohen testified Tuesday that he and other executives at Trump’s company worked to inflate the estimated values ​​of their employer’s stake so that their financial statements would match a net worth that Trump “arbitrarily” determined. Was.

During cross-examination on Wednesday, Trump’s attorney Alina Hubba grilled Cohen about comments he had made praising Trump before he turned on her.

Hubba tried to suggest that Cohen had unsuccessfully sought a job in Trump’s White House – Cohen insisted he never sought the job – and asked whether he had “significant animosity” toward Trump. Was.

“Do I have any animosity towards him? Yes, I do,” Cohen replied.

“You’ve made a career out of publicly attacking President Trump, right?” Hubba asked.

After a long pause, Cohen said, “Yes.”

Trump’s lawyers also emphasized Cohen’s federal criminal conviction and worked to portray him as a liar, especially after he said Tuesday that he lied when he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and loan application lies. Cohen claimed that he did not actually commit these crimes. He tried to portray his conduct as an omission and failure to correct paperwork.

Trump lawyer Clifford Roberts pressed Cohen on Wednesday about whether Cohen also lied in his congressional testimony, in which he said he did not recall whether Trump asked him to increase Trump’s net worth.

Cohen repeatedly refused to answer, but eventually said he stood by his earlier testimony. Roberts said the state’s chief witness was not credible and asked the judge to immediately issue a ruling in Trump’s favor. Angoron denied the request and Trump soon left the court.

Trump is expected to return as a witness later in the trial to testify about the allegations.

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Alana Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

Jennifer Peltz and Jake Offenhartz, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com