Trump financial watchdog tells judge about $40 million undisclosed cash transfer

A financial watchdog in former President Donald Trump’s $250 million civil fraud trial told the court on Wednesday about $40 million in previously unreported cash transfers.

In a letter updating Judge Arthur Angoron about her work, Barbara Jones — a retired federal judge whom Angoron appointed to monitor financial activity at the Trump Organization — said there were some violations, but not a total. By and large, the Trump Organization continues to cooperate and generally does so. In compliance with court orders.

The defendants were required to report any cash transfers amounting to more than $5 million. Jones said his team requested and reviewed statements for 12 bank accounts from January to October this year, and found three cash transfers of more than $5 million, totaling about $40 million, including money used for taxes. Also included was a transfer of $29 million to Donald Trump. Payment.

“We have discussed with the defendants why these were not disclosed and I have now made clear (and the defendants have agreed) that all transfers from the trust over $5 million must be reported,” Jones wrote. “

Jones said his team handled financial matters in connection with the sale of the Trump Organization’s license to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, debt payments for Trump Tower in Chicago, a conservation easement tax filing for Trump National Doral Miami, Information requested and reviewed. and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Truth Social).

Jones said relevant tax returns for six trust entities were not promptly disclosed during the reporting period, which required the defendants to provide the monitor with reported financial information to third parties, including for some of the trust entities. Selected tax returns were also included. But at her request, the defendants provided tax returns and “admitted that their exclusion was a mistake,” Jones wrote.

The defendants have agreed to step up monitoring in light of the cases described in this report, he said, and are “committed to ensuring that all necessary information is promptly passed on to monitors.”

Jones also noted his previous report in August, which found financial disclosures were either incomplete or inconsistent. But he said he has since seen the company take steps to resolve the issues subject to ongoing monitoring. In that report, Jones detailed issues of incompleteness in some of the Trump Organization’s disclosures.

Trump’s lead lawyer, Chris Kiss, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former president is set to testify in his own defense next month in his ongoing civil fraud trial, his lawyers said in court on Monday. Who said, on December 11 the former President will be the last witness of the defense.

Trump and his adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have testified in the case. Who said, Eric Trump is scheduled to testify again on December 6.

The lawsuit stems from a lawsuit filed by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump family and the Trump Organization in connection with a years-long civil investigation into the company’s business practices. The lawsuit alleges years of bank, tax and insurance fraud.

Source: www.nbcnews.com