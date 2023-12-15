Trump fans are stronger than ever

This week, Trump launched a second NFT collection. This time, he’s selling pieces of the suit he wore in his famous mugshot, as well as trading cards, dinner at Mar-a-Lago and, for a lucky few, a cocktail reception with Mr. Trump.

If you’re surprised to hear about this latest drop, you’re not alone. There’s been a lack of conversation about NFT collecting, even among the kind of people you’d imagine would like talk about it.

There was barely any information about it on X (formerly Twitter); We weren’t filled with wondering about the esoteric meaning of Trump’s decision to sell the scraps of his suits to an infinite cadre of Trump haters; No shoutouts on the Big Name Podcast. It could simply be that NFTs are no longer worthy of the spotlight. The crypto bubble burst earlier this year and has yet to recover. Moreover, 2021 has come days of overhyped and overvalued NFTs.

But this could also be proof of Trump’s dual role.

There are their public performances – their singles, their “Billboard Hits”, so to speak – and then there is the fan service. It’s not that NFTs didn’t do well: They basically sold out instantly, and in an environment where NFTs are struggling.

We’re not talking about collections in the mainstream, this may not be evidence of declining relevance or a publicity stunt that failed, as Newsweek cleverly suggested in its coverage. Perversely, it may be a sign of the enduring strength of Trump fans. The same analysis may also be true for Truth Social.

If you look at it through the lens of typical social media platforms like Instagram or X, Truth Social is a failure. But if you think of it as a giant fan club, Trump may not have reached Taylor Swift levels of astronomical following, but he’s not too bad for himself. In fact, he is performing remarkably well. Any content creator can tell you about the importance of being able to nurture an engaged, “gated community” of dedicated fans.

One argument being made is that Obama or Clinton, who remained in the public eye even after becoming president (to a much greater extent than W. Bush), are more popular than Trump. During the height of the NFT craze, Shepard Fairey, who designed Obama’s iconic Hope poster, auctioned the image as an NFT and earned a record-setting $750,000. Both the Obama and Clinton Foundations have a sense of prestige: there is still a barrier to being associated with either of them in a way that Trump does not.

But on the other hand, these comparisons are not entirely fair. While Obama and Clinton may have the advantage of prestige, Trump actually has dedicated — and personally invested — fans. Trump isn’t just a “former president.” That’s elvis. This doesn’t mean that Trump’s relevance rests solely on the shoulders of his devotees; A cult of confused fans. But it will be interesting to see how he is able to muster his strength in the election season. This is not a weakness of the NFT collecting press – some of them, at least, have noticed – it portrays this. This is a sign of Trump’s patience.

