Trump-era tax cuts expiring soon: What it could mean for boomers planning for retirement

At the end of 2025, significant tax cuts are expiring that were passed under the Trump administration through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), often referred to as the Trump tax cuts. Unless a new law is passed to amend the tax code, tax rates in 2026 will return to what they were before TCJA passage.

The TCJA tax cuts included changes to the standard deduction, which saved retirees from having to itemize their deductions; estate tax exemption that relieved people from paying higher taxes when they passed on their property to heirs; and changes to the way charitable donations are taxed.

While everyone will feel some aspects of these expiring deductions, those with children planning to retire may face the biggest tax consequences. Tax experts explain what these eliminated deductions mean for boomers approaching retirement.

Boomers will be subject to higher tax rates in 2026

According to Dana Ronald, CEO of the Tax Crisis Institute, the expiration of the Trump-era tax cuts is likely to have a significant impact on boomers who are planning to retire soon. “Yet, individual tax rates under the TCJA remain at historically low levels. But once the law expires, boomers can expect to pay higher taxes in 2026 and beyond,” he said.

Retirees who depend on fixed income and have limited options to increase their income will feel the pinch the most. “Higher taxes mean less disposable income, which greatly impacts their overall financial planning and retirement goals,” Ronald said.

Social Security benefits may be in jeopardy

Ronald warned that the expiration of the tax cuts could also affect Social Security benefits for retirees. “Under the TCJA, up to 85% of Social Security benefits are exempt from federal taxes. However, once the law expires, this exemption may also change, resulting in higher taxable income for boomers.

To improve these issues, Ronald suggested that Baby Boomers consider converting traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs, which are not subject to required minimum distributions and offer tax-free withdrawals. “This can help reduce taxable income in retirement and provide greater control over when and how taxes are paid,” he said.

Another strategy is to diversify retirement income by using tax-free sources such as health savings accounts (HSAs) or life insurance policies with cash value. This can help reduce taxable income in retirement and provide additional financial stability.

Impact on required minimum distribution will change

The expiration of the lower tax rates could also affect the taxability of required minimum distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts, said Skyler Fernandes, financial expert at VU Venture Partners. “Retirees may need to adapt their RMD strategies to minimize the impact of higher tax rates on these mandatory distributions.”

Revised Estate Planning Considerations

Fernandes said boomers should also assess how the changing tax landscape affects their estate planning. “The return to higher tax rates may impact gifting strategies, legacy planning and the timing of wealth transfers.”

Changes in retirement income sources

Retirees may also need to rethink their retirement income mix, Fernandes recommended. “Diversifying income sources, such as using annuities or other tax-efficient investments, can help manage future tax liability and provide a steady flow of income in retirement.”

Return on itemized deductions

Jake Hill, CEO of Dethammer, said the expiration of the TCJA tax deduction for individuals will reduce the standard deduction claimed by Americans of any age, forcing all taxpayers to reevaluate their spending habits and expenses. Will do. However, this and many other changes will particularly impact retired boomers, who will rely on fixed retirement income when the TCJA expires in 2025.

“This standard deduction change has simplified the tax-filing process for many, but Boomers may have to return to itemized deductions to maximize their tax breaks in 2025 and beyond,” he said.

reduce financial security

According to Jude Wilson, chief financial strategist at Centrus Financial Strategies, the expiring tax cuts could act like a “tax time bomb” that could “destroy the financial security” that boomers may have thought they had. He suggested that retirees look for ways to make additional charitable contributions, maximize the mortgage interest deduction or use other tax-advantaged strategies.

“If all your money is in tax-deferred accounts, the amount you see in your portfolio is not what you have to spend. With the right tax strategies, you can change your financial reality and legally pay less in taxes.

keep making retirement contributions

It’s important to continue making retirement contributions to 401(k)s, IRAs, Roth IRAs and other retirement vehicles to reduce taxable income, Wilson said.

“Take inventory of your retirement accounts. Do you have 401K(s) from previous jobs that can be brought over to an IRA and converted to a Roth IRA to lock in today’s lower tax rates? This simple solution could save you from a potential tax increase in 2025.

