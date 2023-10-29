'Trump did not try to overturn the election' The Republican Party is still speaking loudly, still believing. wealth of geeks

As Election Day 2023 rapidly approaches in some states and Joe Biden has been US President for more than 1,000 days, the big lie persists: A large majority of Republicans still believe former US President Donald Trump won the 2020 There was no attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Election.

In an Economist/YouGov poll released this week, only 18% said Trump was involved in trying to overturn the Georgia results.

Repeatedly, TV news and websites have broadcast recordings of Trump asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to do so.

“So, look,” Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call. “That’s all I want to do. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump pleaded later during the hour-long call: “So guys, what are we going to do here? I only need 11,000 votes. Friends, I need 11,000 votes. give me a break.”

Federal and State Fees

The phone call is one of many pieces of evidence that appear to show Trump worked overtime to overturn the election results.

He has been charged with both state and federal felonies for attempting to do so.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, whose office indicted Trump, said the attacks, which occurred on January 6, 2021, “were motivated by lies, told by the defendants for the purpose of obstructing an important function of the U.S. government.” “The process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Of course, if the case goes that far, Smith will still have to prove his case in court.

Dissatisfaction, separation of unbelievers

But in the GOP world, the Economist/YouGov poll revealed a stark difference: 59% of Republicans asked said Trump was not involved in the effort to overturn the Georgia results.

The facts of the 2020 vote are that Biden won the Georgia vote by 11,779 votes, bringing the total popular vote to more than 7 million and 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232 votes.

The issue may not be put to rest any time soon: A Monmouth University poll in June found that 30% of respondents believe Biden’s victory was due to voter fraud, and the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson , are R-min. A chief architect was called in to try to keep Trump in office even after he lost.

Johnson has refused to publicly discuss the 2020 election results since being elected speaker this week.

Source: wealthofgeeks.com