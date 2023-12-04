Trump club waitress: 'I was forced to engage in sex to keep my job'

The depressing theme that the mainstream media was enjoying bashing President Joe Biden with with the bad news of massive price increases for everything has disappeared as inflation is falling.

In October, what economists describe as “core inflation,” meaning the prices of goods and services other than food and energy, declined to 2.0 percent — the target set by the Federal Reserve. And what they bluntly call “headline inflation,” the more volatile measure of prices that includes all consumer purchases including groceries and gas, fell to zero on a monthly basis.

found it? Zero. Year-on-year, growth in personal consumption expenditure has fallen to three percent.

These data were so encouraging for the financial sector and possibly the Federal Reserve’s central bankers that some are now predicting interest rate cuts. Falling rates would likely prevent the recession that many Republicans have (gleefully) predicted — and bring the US to a “soft landing” in its recovery from the pandemic.

Will Biden get any credit for this improvement? Not from most media organizations, nor from the pundits who faulted him for the rise in inflation in the first place, when they knew other countries were facing much worse price rises in the wake of the pandemic. In fact, many outlets are barely noticing that inflation has gone down.

At the same time, the president’s “Bidenomics” program has brought continued steady growth and strong employment, with annual gross domestic product topping 5.2 percent in October – and unemployment holding steady at 3.9 percent. Economists have long viewed a four percent unemployment rate as “full employment”, which is essentially the best that can be achieved in a capitalist system without driving up inflation. Our current unemployment level is the lowest among the G-20 industrialized countries.

The reason is so simple that anyone can understand it: Under this President, the United States has seen an unrivaled record of job creation, with 14 million new positions since he took office, far more than under the last three Republican Presidents. is more. The social impact of high employment is profound, which is why traditional Democrats like Biden consistently promote infrastructure, education, environmental and income support policies that boost jobs. As California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom explained during a Fox News debate this week with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis (whom he crushed), the country is now seeing the lowest rates of poverty in our history, because blacks, Hispanics and women There has been a decline in employment. Reached new heights.

Are you starting to see the whole picture here? Let’s add a few more highlights: Personal income grew by more than five percent in the first quarter of this year and continued to grow in the second and third quarters. Consumer spending rose 3.6 percent, while housing investment rose 6.2 percent, about half the estimate.

You might well respond that polling consistently shows — and the media consistently insists — that most Americans say they are unhappy with the economy and blame the president, resulting in poor approval ratings and Biden’s reelection. The possibilities are jeopardized. And as far as the matter goes, it is unquestionably true. But more than one expert now wonders why, if so many of our neighbors feel pessimistic and even angry, why do they keep buying stuff as if everything is going fine.

Economist Dean Baker doubts the impact of skewed news coverage and can envision a very different political scenario. “If our economy was exactly the same and Donald Trump was in the White House, Trump would keep saying ‘the greatest economy ever,’” says Baker. Every Republican politician in the country will be amplifying this claim and all the political pundits will be writing that the strong economy will make Trump almost certain to be re-elected.

Sooner or later, most Americans will wake up and realize that Joe Biden has not only saved us from a recession, but also created the conditions for a generation of prosperity. Let’s hope they figure it out before it’s too late — and vote to protect the future from Trump’s madness.

Source: www.nationalmemo.com