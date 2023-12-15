IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

playing now Trump claims Biden is pushing America into depression as stock market hits record high 04:17

next Sinema discusses the ongoing Senate talks on border policy 02:20

‘Completely broken man’: DOJ vet says ‘deadbeat’ Giuliani will ‘get caught’ in defamation case 11:54

Suspected Hamas members arrested in Europe 01:40

Former Georgia election worker testifies in Giuliani defamation trial 03:14

Save the Children CEO announces deaths of staff member, family in Gaza 04:56

Woman in Texas Supreme Court case on abortion will leave state for procedure 01:49

Zelensky visits DC as Congress continues talks on Ukraine aid package 03:34

Why did Jack Smith ask the Supreme Court to rule on Trump’s immunity claim? 01:04

Appeals court partially upholds Trump’s sanctions order in election interference case 02:11

Freed hostages vent anger at Israeli government, demand more rescue action 01:40

Representative Patrick McHenry announces he will not seek re-election 01:11

Eric Trump will not testify in civil fraud trial tomorrow 01:17

Senator Tuberville says he will lift ban on military promotions 02:14

Judge rejects Giuliani’s ‘nonsense’ claim ahead of election worker defamation suit 02:26

Former US Ambassador accused of being a Cuban spy 03:25

Immigration reform blocks congressional aid package for Ukraine 02:37

Notable Latino voters find familiar ally in fight against disinformation 05:51

Family member of Hamas hostage: “If there is no end game… it’s all for nothing” 07:42

Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow 02:50

Former President Donald Trump says the US will sink into recession if President Biden is re-elected, even as the stock market hits record highs.Dec. 14, 2023

Source: www.msnbc.com