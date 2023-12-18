Trump calls stock market records only making 'rich people richer'

by Tim Reed

(Reuters) -Donald Trump, who three years ago predicted markets would crash if Democratic President Joe Biden won the White House in 2020, said on Sunday that stock markets hitting record highs were just “making rich people and “Making rich”.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, often took credit for the rising stock market during his presidency between 2017 and 2021. She was mocked by Biden last week for wrongly predicting the crash while campaigning against each other in 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high last week, above 37,000 and surpassing the previous record set in 2022. In a 2020 debate with Biden, Trump said that if Biden won the election, “the stock market will crash.”

Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

In an attempt to put a populist and anti-Biden twist on the stock market’s new record high, Trump, a self-proclaimed billionaire, told a crowd of supporters in Reno, Nevada: “The stock market is making rich people richer.”

Turning to Biden, he changed the topic to high prices, a hallmark of Biden’s three years in office.

“Biden’s inflation catastrophe is destroying your savings and destroying your dreams,” Trump said, as he looks forward to a possible rematch with Biden in a White House contest in November 2024. Are.

Despite declining inflation, rising wages and low unemployment in recent months, Trump said: “We are a country whose economy is going into a trough.”

Republican voters begin choosing their 2024 White House standard-bearer in Iowa on Jan. 15, which begins the state nominating process.

Trump was holding a rally in Nevada, where Republicans will vote on Feb. 8.

Despite his myriad legal problems and the more than 90 criminal charges brought against him this year, Trump continues to hold the lead over his Republican rivals in state and national polls.

However, in a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, one of Trump’s Republican rivals — former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — had narrowed the gap on Trump in New Hampshire, the second state to vote on Jan. 23.

Trump has the support of 44% of likely Republican primary voters in the Granite State, while Haley has increased her support to 29%.

In a clear sign Trump sees Haley emerging as his closest rival for the nomination rather than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has lost in multiple polls throughout the year, Trump went after Haley in his Nevada speech.

Citing other polls where he has a larger lead over Haley, Trump said, “Nikki Haley – where’s the surge?”

