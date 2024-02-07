Trump believes Bud Light paid price for Dylan Mulvaney ad 'mistake', threatens to release list of 'woke' companies

Business

Published on Feb 6, 2024, 8:45pm ET

Former President Trump said Tuesday that Bud Light has paid a price for its controversial partnership with a transgender influencer that led to a decline in the beer brand’s sales last year, and he planned to release a list of “woke” companies. Had also threatened.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the Bud Light ad featuring TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney a “mistake of epic proportions.”

“And paid a very high price for it, but Anheuser-Busch is not a woke company, but I can give you a lot,” he wrote. “I’m making a list and maybe releasing it for the world to see.”

Trump continued, “Why not, the radical leftists do this viciously to keep conservative companies and people well-run.” “Too bad, but that’s how they play the game!”

The beer giant faced a lot of criticism last year after Mulvaney released an ad in which many people promised to boycott Bud Light. Anheuser-Busch InBev – the parent company of Budweiser and Bud Light – sent personalized Bud Light cans to several social media influencers, including Mulvaney, who identifies as a woman.

Pushback came swiftly, and some stores were forced to give away Bud Light for free; The company also resorted to buying back unsold, expired beer from wholesalers.

A short time later, Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light as the No. 1-selling beer brand on a dollar basis for the four-week and single-week periods ending June 3, 2023.

Bud Light is still having trouble luring customers back.

Beer sales for the week ending Jan. 20 were down 29.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the latest data provided to Fox Business by Bump Williams Consulting, which analyzes NielsenIQ data.

In an effort to win back customers, the brand created a 60-second ad that will air during the Super Bowl this Sunday. The campaign, called “Easy Night Out”, focuses on a group of friends who encounter the “Bud Light Genie” who grants their wishes during a night out, including Bud Lights magically appearing. Being is also included.

The group will face a star-studded cast ranging from NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, singer and rapper Post Malone to UFC CEO Dana White.

In his social media posts, Trump praised Anheuser-Busch, saying the company employs 65,000 Americans, 1,500 of whom are military veterans, spends $700 million annually “with our great farmers,” and provides millions in scholarships. Raises funds.

“Anheuser-Busch is a great American brand that perhaps deserves a second chance?”. He has written. “What do you think? Maybe, instead, we should go after the companies that are trying to destroy America!”

The campaign of Nikki Haley, who is taking on Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, criticized the former president for focusing on the beer maker rather than the problems facing Americans.

“Sixty percent of families are living paycheck to paycheck and Donald Trump is blabbering on about a beer company,” Haley spokeswoman AnnMarie Graham said. “Nikki Haley is running to make America normal again.”

Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Fox Business’ Brec Dumas and Daniela Genovese contributed to this report.

