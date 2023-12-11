Trump backtracks a day before expected appearance in New York fraud trial and says he won't testify again because he has nothing else to say

Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided not to testify a second time in his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media a day before his scheduled appearance that he testified “very successfully and decisively” last month. And there’s no need for them to do it again. ,

The former president, a leading contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, was expected to return to the witness stand on Monday to defend himself against the lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James, a Democrat, alleges Trump overstated his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals. The case jeopardizes Trump’s real estate empire and damages his image as a successful businessman.

“I will not be testifying on Monday,” Trump wrote in a multipart statement in capital letters on his Truth social platform less than 20 hours before taking the witness stand.

Trump left the final word among defense witnesses to an accounting expert hired by his legal team, saying, “I’ve already testified about everything and I have nothing more to say.” “Fraud in Trump’s Financial Statements”.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about his decision.

The decision was an abrupt change from Trump’s stance in recent days, when his lawyers said he was pushing to testify again despite their concerns about a gag order that barred a judge from humiliating a law clerk. For this he had to pay a fine of $15,000.

“President Trump has already testified. Trump’s attorney Christopher Keese said, “There’s really nothing else to say to the judge who imposed the unconstitutional gag order and who appears to have ignored President Trump’s testimony and the complex financial transactions involved in the case.” The testimony of all other people has been ignored.” Sunday.

Trump’s decision came days after his son Eric Trump abandoned his return appearance on the witness stand. Trump said on social media that he had asked for Eric to be cancelled.

It marks Trump’s first return to court since he testified in the case on November 6. Last Thursday, he heard from the defense table an accounting professor, New York University professor Eli Bartow, who criticized the state’s case and said Trump’s financial statements were “not materially misrepresented.”

Trump’s revocation took court officials by surprise. Without Trump to testify, the trial will be stalled until Tuesday, when Bartov will complete his testimony. State attorneys say they will then call at least one rebuttal witness.

In a statement, James said that whether or not Trump testifies again, “We have already proven that he committed financial fraud for years and unjustly enriched himself and his family. No matter how much he tries to distract from reality, facts don’t lie.”

Trump was often defiant and aggressive when testifying on November 6. As well as defending his property and denying wrongdoing, he repeatedly argued with the judge, whom he criticized as “extremely hostile” and slammed James as “a political hack”. .

Trump answered questions from state attorneys for about three and a half hours, often responding with long-winded criticisms. His verbose answers irritated the judge, Arthur Engoron, who warned, “This is no political rally.”

If Trump had returned to the stand on Monday, his defense lawyers would have been leading the questioning, but lawyers from James’ office also could have cross-examined him.

Angoron ruled before trial that Trump and the other defendants were involved in fraud. He ordered that a receiver take control of some of Trump’s assets, but an appeals court has blocked that decision.

Engoron is now considering six other claims, including allegations of conspiracy and insurance fraud. James wants a fine of more than $300 million and wants Trump to be banned from doing business in New York. The judge is making the decision instead of a jury, as a jury is not allowed in this type of case.

Although testimony is almost over, the trial, which began Oct. 2, will last into next year. The closing debate is scheduled for January 11, just four days before the presidential primary season begins with the Iowa caucuses. Engoron said he expected a decision by the end of January.

Trump has played a major role in the trial. Along with his testimony, he has volunteered to go to court for eight days to observe witnesses, making his appearance a de facto campaign stop. During the break, they have taken full advantage of the cameras parked in the courthouse hallway, capturing what is happening inside the courtroom, where cameras are not allowed, in the most favorable light.

Trump’s frequent appearances in court — as a witness, observer and aggrieved defendant — have underlined the unique personal stakes for a billionaire who is also handling four criminal cases and a campaign.

Where other politicians have shied away from legal threat, Trump has leaned toward it as his court and political calendars increasingly overlap, the primaries are weeks away and his first criminal trial is scheduled for March.

But Trump’s interest in vindicating his company and his property has also pushed up against the limits of the gag order, which was reinstated by a state appellate court in late November after a two-week lapse. The same gag order was still in effect when he testified in November.

Despite the gag order, Trump remained adamant in recent days that he would testify again — even as one of his lawyers, Alina Habba, said she had discouraged him from taking the stand.

Before Trump changed his mind, Hubbard told reporters last week, “He still wants to take a stand, although my advice is that at this point, you should never take a stand with a gag order.”

Trump spent Saturday evening with Hubba at a black-tie gala at the New York Young Republican Club. “I have proven my innocence virtually every day,” he said in detail at the event, held about a mile from the court, detailing his objections.

Get the business news that matters most to you with Fortune Daily, our customizable digest. Register to get it delivered to your inbox for free.

Source: fortune.com