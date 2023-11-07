Trump attacks judge, NY Attorney General from witness stand while testifying in fraud trial

Defiant Donald Trump argued with a New York judge on Monday and criticized the attorney general of the state suing him, using the witness stand in his civil fraud trial to defend his wealth and a similar case. Which puts his real estate empire at risk.

The former president’s fiery testimony prompted the judge to warn: “This is not a political rally.”

Trump’s long-awaited testimony about the property’s valuation and financial statements was interrupted by state Judge Arthur Angoron, whom he said was biased against him, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he described as a “political hack.” It was ridiculed as such, but punctuated by personal sarcasm. He proudly boasted of his real estate business – “I’m worth billions of dollars more than the financial statements show” – and disputed claims that he had defrauded banks and insurers.

“This is the opposite of fraud,” he declared. “Fraud that is,” he said, referring to James, a Democrat whose office brought the lawsuit.

The testy exchange, and the judge’s repeated rebukes, underlined Trump’s reluctance to adapt his famously freewheeling rhetorical style to a formal courtroom setting governed by rules of evidence and legal protocol. But while his presence on the stand was a stark reminder of the legal troubles he faces if he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024, it also gave the former president and leading Republican presidential candidate a chance to renew his standing. It also served as a campaign platform for. Claims of political persecution at the hands of government lawyers and judges.

“People are sick and tired of what is happening. I think it’s a very sad thing for America,” Trump told reporters outside the courtroom after being on the stand for about three and a half hours.

Trump’s testimony Monday got off to a contentious start, when state Judge Arthur Angoron advised him to keep his answers brief and reminded him that “this is not a political rally.”

Turning to Trump’s attorney at one point, the judge said, “I beg you to restrain him if you can. If you can’t do it, I will.”

The civil trial is one of several legal proceedings Trump faces, including federal and state charges accusing him of crimes including illegally hoarding classified documents and plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election . His legal and political strategies are now completely intertwined as he shuttles back and forth between campaign events and court hearings, a schedule that will only intensify once his criminal trial begins.

Although fraud cases don’t have the same potential for jail time as criminal cases, allegations of financial impropriety have struck at the heart of the brand he spent decades building. The suggestion that Trump is worth less than he claims is taken by them as a serious insult.

“I am worth billions of dollars more than the financial statements indicate,” he told a government lawyer, adding, “You turn around and try and tear me down and try and hurt me, probably for political reasons. “

The courtroom at 60 Center St. has become a familiar site for Trump. He has spent many hours over the past month voluntarily sitting at the defense table, observing the proceedings. After being accused of violating the partial ban order, he first took the stand unexpectedly and briefly. He denied violating the rules, but Angoron disagreed and still fined him.

His turn as a witness gave him his biggest opportunity yet to answer the charges against him.

When called upon by state lawyers, Trump repeatedly balked at the suggestion that he ever intended to defraud financial institutions. He said that previous public comments about his business dealings and his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, had been misquoted or taken too literally, and that disclaimers in his financial statements denied any misrepresentation. The steps were covered. And he returned to a familiar situation that no one had suffered from.

“No bank has lost money. No insurance company lost money. And the insurance company that you said lost is still my insurance company,” he said. “They’re one of the biggest insurance companies in the world and they don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The tension between Angoron and Trump, already on display in recent weeks when a judge fined him a total of $15,000 for inflammatory out-of-court comments, was clearly visible on Monday morning when the former president Repeatedly scolded about length and content. His answers.

Angorone, who previously determined in a ruling that Trump committed years of fraud while building the real estate empire that brought him fame, will decide the non-jury case. He warned at one point that he was prepared to draw “negative conclusions” against the former president if he failed to rein in his answers.

“I don’t want to hear everything this witness has to say. He has a lot to say which has nothing to do with the case or the questions,” the judge said.

“Mr. Kisse, can you control your client,” Angorone said to Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kisse, who has clashed with the judge himself. Kisse responded that Trump, as a former president and current candidate He was entitled to freedom from taking time out from the election campaign to testify.

Despite sharp criticism early in the day, Trump was later able to give a detailed answer without cutting in, using the opportunity to rail against James, the judge, and the proceedings in general.

“I think he’s a political shrewd, and I think he used this case to try to become governor and he used it successfully to try to become attorney general. “I think it’s outrageous that this case is going on,” Trump said.

Of Engoron, Trump said, “He ruled against me and said I was a fraud before he even knew anything about me.”

James, who was in the courtroom, looked directly at Trump as he spoke and laughed when Trump suggested he didn’t know anything about one of his properties located across the street from his office. seen. Later, she told reporters, “He was babbling. He insulted. But we expected it.”

Monday’s testimony focused on the core of the state attorney general’s allegations: that Trump and his company knowingly inflated property values ​​and defrauded banks and insurers out of business deals and loans.

Reiterating the stance taken by his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric, in their testimony last week, Trump sought to downplay his direct involvement in preparing and assessing the financial statements that the attorney general claims are highly inflated. -They were fraudulent and fraudulent.

“All I did was authorize people and tell them to give the accountants whatever was necessary to provide the statements,” he said. As far as the results, “I’ll look at them, I’ll look at them, and maybe on some occasions, I’ll have some suggestions.”

He also downplayed the importance of statements he made to banks and others to secure financing and deals, pointing to a disclaimer that said he told recipients to make their own calculations.

“The banks didn’t find them very relevant, and they had a disclaimer clause – you would call it a useless statement clause,” he said, emphasizing that after decades in real estate, “I would probably be as good as anyone with the banks.” I know what they look at. They look at the deal, they look at the location.”

They complained that their 2014 financial statements should not have been the subject of a lawsuit at all.

“First of all, it’s a long time ago, it’s beyond the statute of limitations,” Trump said before attacking Angoron, adding that he has allowed state attorneys to pursue claims related to such years-old documents. Given “because he always rules against me.”

Angoron said: “You can attack me in whatever way you want but please answer the questions.”

Tucker reported from Washington.

