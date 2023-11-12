Trump and the SBF blame their accountants – but your taxes are your responsibility

Photo: Reuters

Every year, the tax returns of millions of individuals and small business owners are prepared by outside accountants. It makes sense. Taxes can be complicated, so it’s a good idea to hire someone who knows this stuff well – a professional – to do your year-end reporting, and to do it correctly.

But let’s say there’s a problem with your tax return. Your tax professional may have made a mistake. Or there was negligence. Or was not up to date on the rules. And let’s say you owe more money to the IRS as a result of this problem. Or even – if very serious – it results in the IRS taking you to court. After all, who is responsible for this problem? Is this your accountant?

No. it’s you.

Another example: You run a business, and every year your bank requires that you get an audit from an approved outside accounting firm. The auditor’s opinion is clear. But then it was determined that some of the data provided to the auditors was not correct. or that the auditors failed to fully verify other amounts. Or even that the auditors did not follow proper auditing procedures. Let’s say the bank withdrew your loan as a result of this problem. It’s the auditor’s fault, right?

No. You again.

I have been a Licensed Certified Public Accountant for over 30 years. I was a senior manager at one of the largest accounting firms in the world. We accountants are very good at hiding our work. We have a lot of disclaimers. And we are adamant on one thing: clients’ financial statements and tax returns are their responsibility, not ours. These are his books. This is their tax. This is his signature. You can’t blame us for your problems.

Of course, you can try. That’s what the Trump family and Sam Bankman-Fried have been doing in recent weeks. In two separate court cases, the former president and his son, as well as the former CEO of crypto trading platform FTX, are blaming their accountants for errors in their companies’ financial statements.

“As a trustee, it is my responsibility to listen [to] Who are experts – who have expertise on these things,” Donald Trump Jr. told the court. “I wasn’t working on the document, but if they [the accountants] Tell me it’s accurate, based on accounting valuation of all materials, these people had incredible insider knowledge, and I trusted them. According to the report, Trump Jr. is the executive vice chairman of the family’s Trump Organization and was the trustee of a trust set up to hold its assets when his father was in the White House. Trump’s organization has been regularly audited for years.

Bankman-Fried also blamed poor accounting for its problems. But his accountants claimed that they “were never involved in the audit of internal controls”. FTX had two outside firms provide opinions on its 2020 and 2021 financials.

Did these accountants make mistakes? It seems like. Were they careless? Perhaps. Were they in over their heads? Most definitely. Should these companies be punished? I certainly hope so. But this will be a discussion by shareholders of these companies as they seek recourse for the problems that have occurred under their watch. When it comes to the responsibility of the executives running these companies, accountants will surely argue that they themselves were victims of fraud. And that’s a very strong argument, especially when you consider a very important letter they received.

That letter is called a client representation letter, and as someone who has worked on dozens of audits, it is an essential part of the documentation. The letter, which is an industry standard, must be signed by senior management and confirms that management has provided its external accountants with all the information they need to complete their work and that management has expressed “fair and impartial statements of financial position.” Is responsible for the presentation “of results of operations and cash flows in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles”.

This signed letter is a requirement for completing any audit and for most tax services. In short, it says: “Management owns it, not the accountants.” Accountants test, prepare, review and submit to management. But managers are the final signatories.

All of this is a lesson for those of us who use outside accountants to prepare our taxes or audit our books. In the end, our tax returns and financial statements are ours. Like Trump and Bankman-Fried, we are ultimately responsible for the data we hold. We can’t just shrug our shoulders and say this is the accountant’s job. This is our job. Our signatures are on those forms. If there is a problem the IRS, the banks, our shareholders and the government will come after us, just like they are going after the Trump family and Bankman-Fried.

