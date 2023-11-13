TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What the Key Metrics Say

For the quarter ending September 2023, TrueCar (TRUE) reported revenue of $41.15 million, up 5.4% from the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

Reported revenues surprised by -0.03% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.16 million. Compared with the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors look closely at year-to-year changes in the headline numbers – revenue and earnings – and how they compare to Wall Street’s expectations to determine their next action, some key metrics are always important to keep track of the company’s underlying performance. Provide better insight into performance.

Since these metrics affect top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to last year’s data and analyst estimates helps investors more accurately project a stock’s value performance.

Here’s how TrueCar performed in its most recently reported quarter in terms of the most widely monitored and predicted metrics by Wall Street analysts:

monetization :$495 vs. two-analyst average estimate of $476.40.

units :83K compared to the average estimate of 86.3K based on two analysts.

Revenue- OEM Incentive Revenue : $4.94 million vs. two-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million.

Revenue- Dealer Revenue:$36.07 million, compared to the average estimate of $38.51 million, based on two analysts.

View all key company metrics for TrueCar here>>>

TrueCar shares have returned +22.8% over the past month, while the Zacks S&P 500 Composite has changed +1.4%. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

