TrueCar CEO explains impact of strike on dealers and reason for slow EV sales

The head of online vehicle marketplace TrueCar believes recent attacks against the US have ended. , [+] Vehicle manufacturers will impact companies’ relationships with dealers. ed garston

The CEO of online vehicle marketplace TrueCar predicted that a six-week strike by the UAW against the Detroit Three automakers would put more pressure on dealers and increase tensions between them and the auto companies.

Jantun Riegersmann, in a wide-ranging interview accompanying the release of the website’s third-quarter financial results on Monday, placed some of the blame for the slowdown in electric vehicle sales on dealers who have yet to sell battery-powered cars and trucks. Are not.

Riegersmann was promoted in June as part of a restructuring at TrueCar that aimed to reduce annual expenses by more than $20 million and eliminated 102 positions, or 24% of the company’s total headcount. The website, which serves as a kind of pairing between dealers and buyers of new or used vehicles, joined the many businesses that faced a downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jantun Riegersmann, CEO TrueCar true car

“We have exceeded our guidance,” the company said in a letter to shareholders. “We are back to year-over-year revenue growth for the first time in nine quarters and achieved positive adjusted EBITDA a quarter earlier than originally indicated in our previous guidance.”

For the quarter, TrueCar reported a net loss of $7.9 million, compared with a loss of $77.1 million during the third quarter of 2022, while revenue in the July to September period was $41.1 million, up from $39.1 million a year earlier. Was.

With the combination of increased revenues and reduced losses, the company told shareholders it is targeting annual revenues of more than $300 million and free cash flow of more than 10% by the end of 2026.

“I think we’re in good shape,” Riegersman said in an interview.

Looking at the effects of the strike against the Detroit Three automakers, Riegersman said the dynamics between companies and dealers will change once full production resumes at assembly plants affected by the walkout.

Stock on dealer lots is being replenished as production ramps up at auto plants where workers were , [+] The strike, which has been going on for almost six weeks, is gaining momentum again. ed garston

“I think as soon as these players can do that, the burden of responsibility shifts to the dealer, and I think that’s difficult,” Riegersman said. “I think the outcome is that the last person who suffers is the dealer because the OEMs will have to solve the higher unit economic costs to produce more effectively and then the burden of selling will be on the dealer.”

Riegersman sees the increased sales pressure on dealers as an opportunity for his company to help facilitate those deals in the long term, adding, “Really net-net it will actually be to our benefit. Needed But I think this will increase tension between OEMs and dealers.

TrueCar/Motor Intelligence chart shows increasing incentives as a percentage of sales compared to stickers , [+] prices begin to soften true car

Similarly, Riegersman acknowledges the ongoing affordability issue for many consumers who feel that the price of a new vehicle is out of their reach. As vehicle production halted or slowed during the pandemic, dealer inventory was low, making rebates and other incentives unnecessary.

That’s all changed. Stimulus is back but finance interest rates are somewhat higher, negating the relaxation to some extent. For this reason, Riegersman believes that a sales method that has largely fallen out of favor should be revived.

TrueCar chart showing increases in auto vehicle finance interest rates. true car

“In a high-interest rate world, OEMs, and especially captives, are going to have to become more creative in subsidizing cars or at least financing cars in some shape or form,” Riegersman said. “So I think leasing will start to come back much more than it has in the last two years.”

As for the slowdown in EV sales, General Motors Co. and other automakers have to reevaluate their product plans, Riegersman says, as customers may be reluctant to make the switch for well-known reasons like range or charging concerns or price. , but dealers also play a role in the failure to close deals on electric vehicles due to not knowing how to adequately address customer concerns.

“The customer thinks, I will consider EV. Where do I install a charger at home or who can do so? The dealer doesn’t really have the ability or clarity to say how to do it or who to call, resulting in a reluctance to engage,” Riegersman said.

He also noted that many dealers experience high turnover of their sales staff, leading to inexperienced personnel not having enough experience to address customer questions or concerns regarding EVs.

“So if that person is not well trained they automatically move to an internal combustion car as opposed to an EV car because, frankly, they don’t even know what to say,” Riegersman said. .

Looking to the future of TrueCar, Riegersman believes the company has grown over the last few years by developing more than a simple sales lead generator for its dealers, but also by expanding services where the website accounts for 20%. Can regain much of the lost marketshare. Up to 30% of the dealership’s business.

“At the end of the day it’s about making matchmaking,” Riegersman said. “Really having a marketplace where you match, creates the consumer and the dealer and makes sure they both win.”