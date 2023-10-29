True values ​​always prevail against technological progress

Note: A version of this article was published TKer.co,

With the emergence of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) technologies such as AI chatbots, there are concerns about how writing may become an obsolete career path due to job losses. (I think these fears are exaggerated and misplaced. Read more here and here.)

While I hope that work related to more difficult and mundane forms of writing can be automated, I think there are many forms that will continue to exist, no matter how good the technology gets.

A powerful form of writing is the handwritten note.

In his “20 Life Lessons”, Wall Street veteran Byron Wien said: “When someone does you a favor, write them a handwritten note, not an e-mail. Handwritten notes make an impact and are not quickly forgotten. Let’s go.”

About 15 years ago, when I worked at Forbes, my team hosted a nice dinner and reception. Byron was one of about 20 guests. At one point, he invited me to sit and chat with him, which surprised me because I was undoubtedly the least impressive person at the event. (This meeting makes more sense after reading Life Lessons 3 and 8.)

A few days later, I saw a handwritten note on Pequot Capital stationery on my boss’s desk. For some reason, amidst the printouts, magazines, and whatever else might be on that desk, it came to my mind. I asked my boss about it, and he said it was from Byron. The note thanked him for hosting the event and expressed gratitude for his friendship.

Byron was right. Handwritten notes are not easily forgotten. And this particular note wasn’t even addressed to me!

As technological advancements become more and more a part of our lives, the remaining human interactions are becoming more powerful. I think Byron has understood this.

Byrne died on Wednesday at the age of 90.

Undoubtedly, his legacy lives on! Take some time to read his 20 life lessons.

At the Markets and Spaghetti Marinara

Stocks declined last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.5% to close at 4,117.37, its lowest since May 24. The index is up 7.2% so far, 15.1% above the Oct. 12, 2022 low of 3,577.03, and 14.1% below the Jan. 3, 2022, record closing high of 4,796.56.

Notably, the S&P is now 10% below its July 31 intra-year high (a move that’s actually quite common in an average year).

When markets fall, it’s time for comfort food. And my favorite comfort food is Spaghetti Marinara.

Earlier this month, I conducted a taste test by pitting Rao’s “Homemade” Marinara against Target’s private label brand Good & Gather. The first is about $8 per jar, and the second is about $2.

I shared my comments on social media, And of course, many purists missed the purpose of this exercise and messaged me arguing that I should take the time to make my own sauce.

Anyone who knows me or is following me on Instagram knows that I love to cook. But sometimes I want spaghetti without having to bring all the groceries, prepare the ingredients, and make all the extra dishes. Sometimes I don’t have time or energy.

The availability of jarred sauce means people can enjoy spaghetti marinara for less money and in less time. This means more money and time to spend on other things.,

Of course, the proliferation of ready-to-eat, shelf-stable sauces wasn’t the end of home-made sauces. For many people, it is a valued family tradition. When homemade sauces are cooked well, jarred sauces can’t compete. When it’s good enough, people will pay for a good marinara at an Italian red sauce joint. Who doesn’t have a favorite Italian restaurant they go to?

Whether it’s the steam engine, tractors, spreadsheets, the Internet, AI, or anything else, technological advancements will continue to disrupt the way we work. Jobs will be destroyed. Jobs will be created. In the meantime, the old way of doing things will never go away completely.

But most importantly, these advances save time and money, which can now be used to pursue other productive things. This gives impetus to new inventions. From there, standards of living improve, the economy grows, earnings rise and stocks rise.

Reviewing Macro Crosscurrent

Some notable data points and macroeconomic developments from last week to consider were:

Inflation remains calm, but rising, The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in September was up 3.4% from a year earlier, unchanged from August levels. The core PCE price index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation – was up 3.7% during the month after rising 3.8% the previous month.

On a month-to-month basis, the core PCE price index was up 0.3%, up from 0.1% last month. If you analyze the annual three-month and six-month data, the core PCE price index was up 2.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

The bottom line is that while the inflation rate is declining, many measures remain above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

Consumer spending increased last month, Personal consumption expenditure rose 0.7% month on month in September to a record annual rate of $18.85 trillion, according to BEA data.

According to credit card data, spending is increasing, From BofA: “Total card spend per HH was down 0.8% in the week ending Oct. 21, according to BAC’s composite credit and debit card data. Total spending per HH ex-gas was down 0.4%, while retail ex-auto “There was a 2.0% year-on-year decline in the week ending October 21.”

business investment is strong, Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft – aka core capex or business investment – ​​rose 0.6% in September to a record $74.46 billion.

unemployment claims stuck, Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 210,000 during the week ending October 21, up from more than 200,000 a week earlier. Although this is above the September 2022 low of 182,000, it continues to trade at levels associated with economic growth.

Boom in new home sales, Sales of newly constructed homes rose 12.3% in September to an annual rate of 759,000 units.

Mortgage rates continue to rise, According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose to 7.79%, the highest level since November 2000. From Freddie Mac: “For the seventh consecutive week, mortgage rates continued to climb toward eight percent, resulting in the longest consecutive increase since the spring of 2022. Rates have increased by two full percentage points in 2023 alone and, as As we head into Halloween, the effects may scare off potential home buyers. Purchasing activity has slowed to a virtual standstill, affordability remains a significant hurdle for many and the only way to address it is lower rates and more inventory. “

gas prices fell, From AAA: “The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped just three cents to $3.53 since last week. Despite the decline in demand, the pace of decline in gas prices has been halted by the price of oil, which is hovering in the mid- .80 dollars per barrel.”

American economic growth accelerated, US gross domestic product grew at a strong 4.9% rate in the third quarter, led by a 4.0% increase in personal consumption.

Private sector survey has improved, S&P Global’s flash US composite PMI survey showed that services activity and manufacturing output were growing at a better pace in October. From S&P Global’s Chris Williamson: “The improved conditions seen in October will boost expectations of a soft landing for the US economy. The S&P Global PMI survey has been one of the weakest economic indicators in recent months, so the rise in US output “The signs of growth at the start of the fourth quarter are good news. Despite rising geopolitical concerns and domestic political tensions, expectations for future production have also increased, reaching a combined highest level in almost a year and a half.”

The survey also suggested that prices were falling. From Williamson: “Sentiment has improved somewhat due to expectations of a peak in interest rates, which looks increasingly likely given the further reduction in inflation pressures seen in October. “Despite this, companies’ input cost inflation fell sharply to the lowest since October 2020, and average selling prices of goods and services recorded the lowest monthly increase since June 2020.”

Most US states are still growing. From the Philly Fed’s State Spread Index report: “Over the past three months, the index increased in 39 states, decreased in 10 states, and remained steady in one, for a three-month spread index of 58. Additionally, over the past month, 26 For the one-month prevalence index, the indices increased in 30 states, decreased in 17 states, and remained stable in three.”

Near-term GDP growth projections remain positive, According to the Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now model, real GDP growth will accelerate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter.

Put it all together

We continue to see evidence that we could increasingly see a “Goldilocks” soft landing scenario, where inflation can be reduced to manageable levels without plunging the economy into recession.

This comes as the Federal Reserve is adopting very tight monetary policy in its ongoing effort to reduce inflation. While it is true that the Fed has taken a less hawkish stance in 2023 than in 2022, and most economists agree that the final interest rate hike of the cycle has either already happened or is near, inflation should still remain under pressure. And it will have to remain calm and it will take some time before the central bank becomes comfortable with price stability.

So we should expect the central bank to keep monetary policy tight, which means we should be prepared for tighter financial conditions (e.g., higher interest rates, tighter lending standards, and lower stock valuations). This means that monetary policy will not be favorable to the market for some time, and the risk of the economy slipping into recession will be relatively high.

At the same time, we also know that stocks have discounting mechanisms – meaning that prices will drop before the Fed signals a major accommodative change in monetary policy.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that while recession risk may increase, consumers are coming from a very strong financial position. Unemployed people are getting jobs, and those who have jobs are getting salary increases.

Similarly, business finance is also healthy as many corporations are locked in low interest rates on their loans in recent years. Even though the threat of higher debt service costs looms, increased profit margins give corporations room to absorb higher costs.

At this point, any recession is unlikely to turn into an economic disaster, given that the financial health of consumers and businesses remains very strong.

And as always, long-term investors should remember that recessions and bear markets are only part of the deal when you enter the stock market with the aim of generating long-term returns. Although the markets have been through a rough patch over the past few years, the long-term outlook for stocks remains positive.

