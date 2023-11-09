Los Angeles, November 09, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True Religion, the renowned global lifestyle apparel and accessories brand, today announced that it has partnered with Urban Outfitters with an exclusive capsule collection for women. The entire capsule is available in 50 select Urban Outfitters doors in the US and internationally, with the denim style increasing to 138 doors. It is also available on urbanoutfitters.com.

“Given the resurgence of the Y2K trend, our partnership with True Religion is a match made early on that shows no signs of slowing down. True Religion continues to be a top brand in our women’s apparel collection, “That includes seasonal product drops planned as part of our ongoing purchasing strategy,” said Laura Deady, senior managing director of purchasing and merchandising for Urban Outfitters. “Partnering with True Religion on this exclusive collection allows us to showcase our shared brand heritage of the 90s and early 2000s and provide our customers with on-trend, unique fashion pieces they can only find at Urban Outfitters. You can find it in. The collection features of-the-moment silhouettes that made their mark in the ’90s, including a baggy cargo jean, a multi-pocket utility vest, and a maxi skirt in denim fabrications, for which True Religion Is known.”

The Ricky Relaxed Straight, updated in a low-slung, loose low-rise fit, is the best-selling traditional 5-pocket denim style. Wide leg and cargo/utility pants have also been consistent best-sellers. Skirts in all silhouettes – maxi, midi and mini – have been a consistent force throughout the season. While denim bottoms comprise the majority of the capsule, graphic tees — like the long-sleeve black tee and the winged cap sleeve baby tee — are selling quite well.

“We are excited to partner with Urban Outfitters because of their strong customer base and our commitment to connecting True Religion with a broader range of shoppers, including young Gen Z consumers,” said Jim Kushner, True Religion’s Executive Vice President, North American Wholesale. The potential is there.” “The collection is selling well both in-store and online, but online sales have been remarkable. We’re seeing average weekly sales in the double digits, with average weekly sales up 20% in October alone. We’re seeing growth coming “Look forward to learning even more about Urban Outfitters customers over the course of the season.”

about true religion

In 2002, True Religion emerged on the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the creation of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle threads on a two-stitch-per-inch process, True Religion Super Tee Stitch was instantly recognized for a style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True religion speaks of the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians and artists globally to express their personal style. Offering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women and children.

