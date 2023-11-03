Trudeau meets Biden in DC as leaders gather for Western Hemisphere trade summit

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday at the White House on the sidelines of a mini-summit aimed at promoting hemispheric trade and economic stability across the Western Hemisphere.

Trudeau said the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including the urgent need for a “humanitarian pause” in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“We all want this to stop,” he said at a news conference at the Canadian Embassy.

“Countries like Canada and the United States and others are encouraging everything they can do to protect human life, including humanitarian intervention.”

But Trudeau offered few other details of the meeting, except to say that Biden himself did not raise the Liberal government’s plan for a digital services tax on foreign tech companies — a sore point for some US lawmakers.

And he defended the plan, which US critics – including US Ambassador to Canada David Cohen – want to block pending a global taxation framework from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

“We are a government that believes everyone should pay their fair share of taxes,” Trudeau said.

“We hope that eventually, at some point in the future, there will be a common framework. But we are very clear about our responsibility to Canadians, particularly for the services we provide to Canadians on Canadian soil.”

Cohen warned earlier this week that Canada could face a “big fight” with the U.S. over the tax, which is set to take effect in January. Critics consider the country-by-country approach overly targeted at the US technology sector.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she was “cautiously optimistic” that a solution could be found before the end of the year.

Friday’s brief and fast-paced White House meeting, hosted by the president, was the first official gathering of all 12 countries taking part in a nascent trade partnership aimed at boosting economic growth and strengthening supply chains.

The White House is hoping that, in turn, greater stability in South America and the Caribbean will help ease persistent pressure due to irregular migration at the US-Mexico border.

In addition to the US and Canada, the framework includes Mexico, Chile, Barbados, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic.

But the summit, which lasted only a few hours, wasn’t even the president’s top priority on Friday: In the afternoon, Marine One hoisted Biden skyward for a visit to Lewiston, Maine, the site of the nation’s latest deadly mass shooting. Was.

“We envision a brighter future for all Americans in which vibrant economies create more equitable societies and democratic governments work for all through effective institutions,” the group said in a joint statement.

“To this end, we recognize the need to accelerate inclusive and sustainable trade and investment in the region, address the climate crisis, and expand social and economic opportunities that leave no one behind.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

James McCartan, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com