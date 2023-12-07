Trudeau government suffers from 'denominator blindness' when it comes to big numbers: Fraser Institute

breadcrumb trail link

Senior partner Jock Finlayson says, ‘Aspiring politicians should be required to study the basic arithmetic of fractions before running for office.’

Published on Dec 07, 2023 • 3 min read

According to Jock Finlayson, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, the creation of the latest federal budget is an exercise in "denominator blindness".

According to Jock Finlayson, a senior fellow at the Fraser Institute, the creation of the latest federal budget is an exercise in “denominator blindness”.

The term refers to a cognitive bias where the focus is on the “big number” in the ratio or fraction while ignoring the broader context. This may lead to misinterpretation or misconception of the true meaning of the numbers involved.

This concept is particularly relevant in scenarios with large numbers, such as financial data, where understanding the broader context is essential. For example, when a government highlights a large amount of money being spent on a project or policy without considering the total budget, it may lead to a false perception of the importance of that spending.

According to Finlayson, the issue is a prominent feature of political narratives at both the federal and provincial levels.

He highlighted that in the government’s recent economic update, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland noted the International Monetary Fund’s prediction that Canada will lead the G7 countries in economic growth next year.

They argue that this prediction, along with the claim that federal government policies are driving economic growth, misses important context and mischaracterizes Canada’s economic situation.

As population growth increases, economic output becomes more finely divided, affecting the average person’s share.

Finlayson writes, “The economy must generate too much output to prevent individual pie slices from shrinking.”

He further said, although Canada’s economy is growing, it has recorded the lowest per capita economic growth rate in the last fifty years. The pattern worsened with the onset of the pandemic.

Finlayson says Canada is one of the few advanced economies where output or gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in 2023 has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“In the case of Canada, modest economic growth combined with a skyrocketing population has resulted in declining per capita income over several years and reduced overall prosperity. Adjusted for inflation, per capita GDP is still 2 per cent lower than in 2019,” he writes.

However, he also adds that it is not just the feds who suffer from blindness. Finlayson points to the decision by the Ontario and Quebec governments to invest up to $50 billion in subsidies and tax incentives to attract electric vehicle battery manufacturers to Canada.

Finlayson argues that while politicians emphasize job creation as a result of this investment, they ignore the bigger picture of employment.

“The huge sums being thrown at EV battery manufacturers will have no impact on overall job numbers and even barely any impact on the manufacturing sector,” he writes, adding that Canada’s total employment is 20.1 million. , which has approximately 1.8 million jobs. in manufacturing.

Additionally, many jobs in the EV industry are not new, but will likely attract workers from other sectors, Finlayson says, arguing that this shift could exacerbate the skills shortage in Canadian manufacturing.

With recent reports of declining math scores in Canadian education, Finlayson states that “aspiring politicians should be required to study the basic arithmetic of fractions before running for office.”

