(Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has unveiled details of C$500 million ($362 million) in spending cuts aimed at reassuring Canadians that fiscal responsibility remains a priority amid high interest rates and stubborn inflation. .

Still, the cut represents only 0.1% of the C$490 billion in budgeted spending for the 2023–2024 fiscal year. Treasury Board Chair Anita Anand put forward the cuts plan in the House of Commons on Thursday – aimed at advice, professional services and travel across 68 departments and agencies.

The cuts are an initial step in the government’s first spending review since assuming power in 2015. Overall, the government aims to cut C$15.4 billion from spending over five years and C$4.5 billion annually thereafter, and Anand has promised to reveal more details. coming months.

“Not only is this the first time our government is reviewing spending, but we are also at a time of high inflation and high interest rates,” Anand said in an interview with Bloomberg. “We need to make sure we are spending taxpayer dollars wisely.”

Trudeau’s government appears to be sinking in the polls as the opposition Conservatives hit him hard over the skyrocketing cost of living. Anand was selected as President of the Treasury Board in a cabinet shuffle in July that Trudeau projected as a way to shore up his economic bench.

Earlier, Anand oversaw the Department of National Defence, which was hit hardest by Thursday’s cuts. The department suffered a loss of C$211.1 million – more than 40% of the total of C$500 million – however, at the same time, the government gave it a one-time injection of C$1.5 billion, of which C$500 million is for military aid to Ukraine.

Anand said he asked departments to identify consulting, professional services and travel expenses that could be cut, so these figures were approved and sent to him by Defense Minister Bill Blair.

“So their view is that this is spending we can refocus on,” he said.

Public Works, Foreign Affairs, Fisheries and Immigration were among the top five departments in terms of spending cuts, although they cut between C$20 million and C$34 million from their budgets, significantly less than Defence.

Trudeau’s government came to power on a promise to finance the modest deficit by boosting public infrastructure. It has run up the budget year after year, making Canada’s deficit the highest ever during the pandemic, and has yet to return spending to pre-COVID levels.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to deliver a fall budget update on Nov. 21, saying it will focus on housing, affordability and fiscal responsibility.

Anand highlighted that Canada has an AAA credit rating, low unemployment and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7. He said the deficit is projected to decline each year and return to 1% or less of GDP in 2025-2026.

“It’s because Canadians are facing high inflation and high interest rates that we need to check our pocketbooks to see where we can spend to support Canadians,” he said. “Whether it’s through job creation and green economy, whether it’s through reconciliation, whether it’s through assistance in health and dentistry.”

