Truck-stop billionaire's lawyer calls Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bribery claims 'wild invention'

A lawyer for the billionaire Haslam family called bribery allegations made by Warren Buffett’s company a “wild invention.”

But a judge did not immediately decide whether those charges would be resolved in a January trial that will help determine the multibillion-dollar price Berkshire Hathaway has to pay to Haslam for the rest of the Pilot Truck Stop chain. may have to.

The Haslams and Buffett’s company are accusing each other of manipulating Pilot’s earnings this year so that Berkshire would have to pay the price for the Haslams’ remaining 20% ​​stake in the company if the family decides to sell.

The Haslam family — which includes Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam — accused Berkshire last month of trying to reduce Pilot’s earnings this year by changing its accounting practices.

Berkshire responded this week with a lawsuit of its own, accusing Jimmy Haslam of trying to bribe key Pilot executives by paying them several times their annual salaries in order to boost company profits.

“We called Berkshire’s allegations wild inventions in our opposition brief,” Anita Reddy, a lawyer representing the Haslams, said Thursday. “I don’t think we could have been more clear that we dispute them. And if Berkshire has any doubts, we think they are false and we intend to defeat them no matter what the court orders.

The judge promised to rule by Friday on whether Berkshire’s lawsuit can be heard at the same time as Pilot’s original lawsuit in January. Berkshire wants the court to prevent the Haslams from exercising their option to sell the rest of the company to Berkshire next year because it says there are too many doubts about the accuracy of Pilot’s 2023 earnings. Even if the judge agrees, the Haslams will have the option to sell in future years under the agreement signed in 2017.

Berkshire lawyer Craig Lavoie argued that it was important to block the sale next year because it would be difficult to determine how much impact the alleged bribes had on Pilot’s earnings. He said Berkshire believes at least 28 executives — many of whom are involved in buying and selling fuel for the nation’s largest truck stop chain — were offered bribes.

Berkshire said in its lawsuit that it had learned just weeks earlier that Haslam had tried to bribe executives working for the family at the company Jim Haslam – father of Jimmy and Bill Haslam – founded at the beginning of Berkshire. This happened before becoming the majority owner. Of this year. According to Berkshire, a senior executive who was promised a bonus disclosed it to the current Pilot CEO.

Lavoie said it was difficult for Berkshire to determine what short-term decisions those executives might have made because of the bonuses.

“Haslam’s extraordinary promises have forced the company to examine and interrogate many of the key employees he relies on to operate the company today,” Mr. Lavoie said.

When Berkshire bought its initial 38.6% stake in Pilot in 2017, it paid $2.758 billion. This year, it paid an additional $8.2 billion to give it control of 80% of the company, and it installed a new CEO and chief financial officer. Buffett told Berkshire shareholders this spring that he wished he could buy the entire company at once because the price was better in 2017, but the Haslams would not sell it then.

The pilot series, spanning more than 850 locations and approximately 30,000 employees in the United States and Canada, has already delivered meaningful growth in Berkshire’s revenues and profits this year.

Haslams said Berkshire’s decision this year to change to something called “pushdown accounting” forced Pilot to take on higher depreciation and amortization costs and resulted in lower net income. Haslam was not given a vote on that change at Pilot board meetings.

In addition to Pilot, Berkshire owns a wide assortment of other businesses, including Geico Insurance, BNSF Railroad, and several major utilities, as well as several smaller manufacturing and retail businesses. It also has a large stock portfolio, with large stakes in Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express and Bank of America, among others.

