Troubled Thames Water appoints former Centrica executive as its new boss

Thames Water has named a former senior executive at British Gas owner Centrica as its new boss, as the troubled utility giant grapples with financial problems and poor performance.

Chris Weston, who worked at Centrica for 13 years and was latterly managing director of its international downstream arm, will become chief executive of the water firm from January 8.

She replaces interim co-chief executives Katherine Ross and Alastair Cochrane, who were brought into the role in June after former boss Sarah Bentley stepped down amid a funding crisis that has brought the debt-laden company to the brink of emergency nationalisation. Went.

It comes after Britain’s biggest water supplier Thames Water admitted in a session with MPs on Monday – Britain’s biggest water supplier admitted in a session with MPs on Monday that its parent company currently does not have the funds to repay a £190 million loan due next spring.

Chris Weston will become chief executive of Thames Water from January 8 (Thames Water/PA)

The company, which has seen its mountain of debt grow to £14.7 billion, told a Commons Environment Committee hearing that completing a significant overhaul would take longer than its current three-year turnaround plan.

Mr Weston will be paid £850,000 a year, plus pensions and benefits, and potentially up to £1.3 million in bonuses, part of which is deferred for two years and targets under its turnaround plan. Is connected to.

Thames Water said: “The performance-related pay scheme is designed to meet Ofwat’s requirements on executive-related pay and includes performance measures directly linked to customer, environment and financial flexibility.

“The deferred element is directly linked to the delivery of the turnaround plan.”

Sir Adrian Montague, chairman of Thames Water, said its incoming new boss has a “proven track record of working in regulated environments, driving business performance and improving the customer experience”.

“He brings strong operational and strategic expertise as we enter this important period of executing our refocused turnaround plan and delivering the service our customers have come to expect from us.”

Mr Weston said: “Working with the team, my focus will be on delivering the outlined changes to the business and improving performance over the next few years.

“I recognize how important this business is to both society and the UK and how important it is that we restore confidence in our operations and financial position.”

Following his career at Centrica, Mr Weston was chief executive of power specialist and generator supplier Aggreko for seven years until the end of 2021.

Previous roles include leading telecoms firm One.tel for two years as managing director of UK and Europe, leading its sale to Centrica, as well as a stint at Cable & Wireless.

He served in the army in the Royal Artillery from 1983 to 1989.

Last week, Thames Water reported a 54% drop in pre-tax profit to £246.4 million in the six months to September 30, despite a 12% rise in revenue.

In July, the company was handed a £750 million lifeline which included approximately £500 million from shareholders.

It was said that the government was working on contingency plans for possible nationalization of the company if it failed to raise funds.

At committee sessions earlier this week, the group’s bosses faced significant scrutiny over the utility company’s decision to pay a £37.5 million dividend in October despite pollution and leakage targets not being met, while debts also increased .

