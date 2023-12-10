Troubled retailer Sears quietly reopened two stores. What's behind the comeback?

Los Angeles CNN –

To the ordinary shopper, Sears, one of America’s oldest retailers, may seem to be on life support. The department store chain that once reinvented the way Americans shop now has barely a brick-and-mortar footprint left after a 2018 bankruptcy and hundreds of store closures.

But talk of Sears’ demise may be premature: Just two months earlier, the previously shuttered Sears in Burbank, California had quietly turned the lights back on. Two weeks later, another reopened in Union Gap, Washington.

I visited the newly opened Burbank store several times last month, including on Black Friday, retail’s busiest shopping day, to check out this famous brand. The new Sears looks a lot like the old one, a relic of the time when department stores ruled America’s shopping landscape. While the store was mostly devoid of shoppers when I visited, those who came into the store, along with a few store associates, expressed hope and excitement for a new era for Sears.

The reborn Sears in Burbank looks like a typical American department store. Mattresses, appliances and other household items remain on the ground floor. You’ll find clothing, bags and accessories on the escalator. Another escalator takes you up to the third floor, but when I visited it was closed and there were signs that something was going to happen soon.

The store was clean and organized – but there were few shoppers.

The newly reopened Burbank location, which initially closed a year ago, probably didn’t look so different from a typical Sears store in 2005, when hedge fund operator Eddie Lampert bought control of the chain for $11 billion and turned it into Had merged with another retailer. Portfolio, Kmart. That year, the two brands had 3,500 U.S. stores and more than 300,000 employees between them.

Sears has a very small presence today, with no more than 12 Sears stores remaining in the continental US, according to Google Maps data. A November post in a Union Gap, WA Facebook group confirmed the reopening of the store location.

Some suggest that Lampert used the Sears acquisition as a play on the real estate market. His plans for growing the brand are less clear. Efforts to get clear answers proved unsuccessful. The brand exists under a holding company called Transformco. Calls and emails to Transformco’s main line and officials remained unanswered for several weeks. The manager of the Burbank store provided a phone number for Sears’ media department; The number was not in service.

An associate at the Burbank store, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak to the media, told me he has worked at several Sears locations over the decades and is glad to have the chance to come back.

“I love Sears. They have treated me well,” the man said.

I don’t remember the peak of Sears’ influence: I was born in 1993, just a year before the retailer discontinued its phenomenal catalog. Half a century ago, the Sears catalog helped change the way Americans lived, allowing more people to shop. Anywhere, because they did not have to depend on nearby shops to buy goods. It was a proto-model of online shopping.

As Sears grew and pioneered its own brands such as Kenmore Appliances, Craftsman Tools, and Allstate Insurance, the company became a giant, commanding large companies to produce and sell products in the rapidly growing brick-and-mortar Sears stores. Gave employment to number of workers. The Sears Tower in downtown Chicago, where the corporate parent operated, was the tallest skyscraper in the world until 1998.

More than one associate at the Burbank store said they thought their store could be a test for Sears’ parent company, Transformco, which is owned by Lampert, who is also Sears’ former CEO. He hoped that if his store proved successful, more locations would be opened. Will open and the brand can be revived.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData’s retail division, had a different view of Sears’ relaunch.

“I don’t think this is a serious revival effort,” he said.

Saunders said it is possible that Sears has not found tenants for some of the retail locations owned by Transformco due to the challenges facing the overall retail sector.

“I think there are a lot of places where retailers don’t want to lease that space, and so I think ‘If someone’s not going to lease it, rather than have it sitting there idle,’ We can do that too.” Try and make money from it,” Saunders said.

“For a very big place like Sears, you don’t get many tenants. “No department store is really opening a lot of new outlets,” he said.

When I returned to Sears on Black Friday, there were few shoppers perusing the aisles compared to other stores in the Burbank Towne Center mall, where Sears is located. A Sears associate told me he expected the store to be more crowded that day.

“Welcome Back” signs were posted outside the store, but perhaps people hadn’t heard about the reopening: The announcement was made on Sears’ local Burbank Facebook page.

Daisy Davis, a shopper, said she found out about the Burbank location reopening when she searched the Internet to see if any stores were open after a conversation with her neighbor about Sears.

“Sure enough, it said it was opening. There is still conflicting information, because some maps say it is closed,” she said.

Bankruptcies and closures in recent years

The Sears brand has been riding a rollercoaster for years. In the years following Lampert’s acquisition, the 137-year-old retailer’s sales slowed amid a lack of investment in store updates, the slow pace of e-commerce and increasing competition from other big box retailers and new online giants like Amazon.

By 2018, the company had filed for bankruptcy. The following year, Lampert’s hedge fund purchased the remains of the business after bankruptcy and renamed its parent company Transformco. The retailer emerged from bankruptcy with 223 Sears and 202 Kmart stores nationwide. But four years later, most of those stores have closed.

Sears shoppers I spoke to shared employees’ excitement about the store’s reopening.

“I’m really happy they reopened. It feels like I remember Sears, which is nice,” said Katherine Sage, a shopper who stopped at Sears to pick up a polo shirt for her son. “I think they have good products; I think their mattresses are amazing.”

Retiree Armita Cohen, 80, said she frequents the Burbank location since her local store in Glendale, CA, reopened after being closed.

“I don’t know why they closed that store. It was an amazing store,” she said. “I don’t have to go anywhere else for Christmas. I just go to Sears and I can get everything.

Cohen said she was “hesitant” about whether the Glendale store would reopen.

BMO Capital Markets retail analyst Simeon Siegel said it’s still possible for a store with strong brand-name recognition like Sears to make a comeback even in the Internet age.

“Big stores that offer a variety of products, but do so in a curated way, putting together the products you want — they’re thriving,” Siegel said.

He said, “Recognizing that a brand name has value, even if that brand goes out of business, is nothing new.” “You saw another company buy the intellectual property of Bed Bath & Beyond shortly after its exit because it’s a hard thing to kill a brand.”

At least one buyer was optimistic about the future of Sears if it adapts to the more modern buyer.

“I think they need to consult with the younger generation to see what they want,” Sage said, standing outside a Sears in Burbank. “Keep the products people look for, but do something new.”

