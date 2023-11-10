TripAdvisor says its AI travel programs users generate 3x the revenue of average users

Hidden in TripAdvisor’s latest earnings call earlier this week were some updates on its AI-based travel planning feature, which it launched in July, as well as some solid statistics on the performance of AI-assisted travel planning.

In the earnings call, CEO Matt Goldberg said the company has seen a lot of conversions (and revenue) from people using its generative AI trip planning tool.

From the earnings call transcript, this quote below contains all the details of TripAdvisor’s early experiments with public AI tools, including its use in creating content, summarizing reviews, and customer service, I’ve highlighted the important parts and metrics in bold .

“In our last call, we noted the promising early response from a significant upgrade to Trips of our core travel planning and itinerary product, including a new generative AI powered itinerary feature. We are still early in the journey and constantly iterating, but we are seeing exciting results. During the first three months in beta, Members who created an itinerary returned at a much higher rate within the first seven days than members who did not create an itinerary And we’ve seen that high return rate continue throughout the month after that. the important thing is Members who create itineraries generate on average three times more revenue than the average TripAdvisor member and the average member already monetizes at nearly 10 times the rate of non-members. We believe early data is a good indicator of early product market fit We plan to launch this complete travel planning and itinerary product on our mobile app, iOS and Android this quarter.

Another stated priority is to drive deeper engagement with travelers by leveraging our unique content and data at scale. As we continued to make progress in Q3, I’d like to share two examples. First, we’re leveraging generative AI and machine learning tools to bring guidance from our community and our editorial team to a set of our most popular destination pages, such as New York City, Paris, and more. Curating fresh, relevant content on these pages is saving over 15% That’s why travelers are increasingly adding a desired hotel, restaurant, or experience through our product to the trip they’re planning. Second, we recently launched a test in thousands of hotels Gen uses AI to summarize reviews And provide travelers with clear insights on key quality attributes when considering their choices.

Let me give an example, for me the most important factor in booking a hotel is that I can get a peaceful sleep at night. We are now leveraging our data to provide clear signals about a particular hotel’s noise levels as well as other important attributes such as ambiance, service, value and others that are important to travelers. General AI provides the perfect way to summarize massive amounts of content, trust is still at the heart of why people come to us, so in this feature we share exclusive behind-the-scenes reviews from our community of travelers that we use to generate each insight and go deeper on what matters most. This was done to provide a direct route to reach. Passenger. These examples are just a few of the many encouraging proof points our teams are driving, giving us confidence in our strategic direction, prioritization and sequencing. But we know it only matters if it makes a financial impact over time, and we’re also pleased with the key indicators we’re achieving on monetization.

I mentioned earlier that we see significantly higher revenue among travel users. As these users create an itinerary and engage more deeply, they are exposed to monetizable hotels and experience relevant advertising recommendations from our partners, all of which are increasingly integrated directly into this user journey. Were staying. And fresh content on our destination pages is an ideal point in the journey to expose these options to a traveller. We’ve already seen double-digit increases in experience revenue on pages with these content enhancements And we’re just getting started on a larger scale.”

Source: skift.com