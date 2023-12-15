SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting its sustainability practices across the business.

Key findings of the report reveal a preference for low-carbon products across the Trip.com Group. In the past year, more than 16 million Trip.com Group customers chose low-carbon travel options.

Trip.com Group has shown its commitment to environmental protection by launching its Low-Carbon Hotel Standards initiative in 2023, an industry framework that works with hotel partners to improve accommodation sustainability and environmental protection. The initiative is showing promising results, with over 1,500 partners selected as low carbon hotels.

Apart from eco-friendly measures, Trip.com Group also takes a holistic approach to promote sustainable development of the travel industry. “Trip.com Group’s ESG strategies have been developed based on ensuring quality customer service, with the aim of promoting the sustainable development of our industry through eco-friendly, family-friendly, community-friendly and stakeholder-friendly guidelines. have to give.” said James Liang, co-founder and president of Trip.com Group.

To support and drive development in its communities, Trip.com Group continues to invest in its rural revitalization strategy, which aims to create high-end housing and train tourism professionals to stimulate economic growth and development. To support tourism through. The number of its Trip.com Group country retreats has increased from 8 to 27, a rapid growth of 237%.

Following the completion of each country retreat, approximately 40 new B&Bs have opened in the surrounding area, increasing total B&B revenue by 122% year-on-year. The annual per capita income of local people associated with country retreats has increased by more than 40,000 RMB. More local residents are also able to start businesses and find employment closer to home, improving the quality of life.

Trip.com Group is also committed to family-friendly initiatives, prioritizing maintaining a gender-inclusive and diverse workplace. Today, female employees represent more than 60% of all employees, far higher than the average of 43% established by the latest Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI). More than 33% of management staff are women, which is higher than the average of 20% for Internet companies.

On the work-life balance front, Trip.com Group is the first company to launch a “Hybrid Work Initiative” in the Chinese Mainland. Two-thirds of its employees have so far taken advantage of working from home.

Trip.com Group is also working with nine travel industry partners to provide more employment opportunities for women in the travel industry. The joint ‘Travel Mulan’ initiative plans to increase female engagement, benefit families and aid the recovery of the travel industry.

Furthermore, transparency in corporate governance is a key driver in the successful implementation of Trip.com Group’s ESG strategy. The proportion of independent directors in Trip.com Group has increased from 55.5% to 62.5%. At the same time, the ESG Committee, led by Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun, has established a hierarchy of experts to promote Trip.com Group’s ESG sustainable development strategy: decision-making, management and execution.

Embracing the future, Trip.com Group will strengthen its commitment to sustainability and continue to create value for its customers, industry partners, employees and society.

“The past year has been an important year for the Trip.com Group in pursuing its sustainable growth goals. Guided by our principles, we have partnered with many across the travel industry to achieve these achievements, aligning with our shared vision of “Worked with partners across the industry.”

“Moving forward, we will explore strategic approaches to align with our goals, driving commercial and social value while supporting our partners and passengers to create a more sustainable future for all,” Sun said.

