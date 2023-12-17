Trillion Dollar Dilemma: Is the US Treasury Market in Crisis?

US Treasury securities, with more than $33 trillion outstanding, are the world’s largest government bond market. The yields on those securities serve as benchmarks for interest rates around the world, setting the baseline for borrowing costs for everything from dollar-denominated borrowing to corporate debt by non-U.S. governments . Therefore, if the Treasury market is in trouble, it could have an impact on the entire international debt market and, therefore, the entire world economy.

How Treasury Rates Affect Other Rates

Since US public debt is widely considered a “risk-free” asset, it is taken as a baseline for pricing other, riskier debt investments.

Pricing of newly issued corporate bonds is usually expressed as a premium to US Treasuries. For example, if you are a BBB-rated US corporation, you would pay 1.6 percentage points more than the yield on a 10-year US Treasury bond, which is currently 4%. Hence, corporate bonds will yield a return of 5.6%).

The same applies to non-US governments issuing debt. recently, Philippines (Rating: BBB+) sold new five-and-a-half-year debt. The bond was priced at a “T+144bps” yield, meaning “Treasury yield plus 144 basis points,” or 1.44 percentage points. The lower-rated State of Mongolia (B3, equivalent to B-) was to offer a spread of 4.25 percentage points on Treasuries for a total yield of 8.75%.

The yield premium on Treasuries is also known as the “spread.” Here you will find a table explaining the credit scale used by rating agencies.

The value of the entire world’s debt is determined by Treasury securities. If the yield on Treasuries rises by one percentage point, most borrowers of US dollars will see their yields rise by the same amount. with more than $300 trillion In global outstanding debt, a one percent increase in interest rates would result in a loss to borrowers of $3 trillion (which is larger than the GDP of all but the top seven countries).

Given their importance, we need to understand how Treasuries are created, traded and behaved.

How to make sausage

Treasury securities are born out of necessity – the need to raise money for the US government. Since the government spends more than it increases in taxes, any shortfall must be made up by selling debt. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the deficit was about $1.7 trillion.

In addition to closing the deficit gap, the US government needs to refinance the existing outstanding debt – which is very high. an amazing 85% The Treasury debt issued in 2023 is to be repaid within a year or less. This leads to the need for frequent refinancing. For example, 4-week Treasury bills need to be refinanced twelve times per year.

Gross financing needs increased for November 2023 alone, despite annual fiscal deficit being “only” $1.7 trillion $2.37 trillion,

To figure out how much debt to issue, the Congressional Budget Office typically drafts a “Budget and Economic Outlook” each January, and updates it in August. Treasury officials meet quarterly with the Treasury Lending Advisory Committee, which includes senior representatives from banks, broker-dealers, hedge funds, and insurance companies. The committee then issues a report to the Treasury Secretary with recommendations for debt issuance for the upcoming quarter, culminating in a table with a recommended financing program. The Treasury Department subsequently issues a tentative auction schedule. This way, market participants can predict future supply and plan accordingly.

Treasury securities fall into three main categories, classified according to time to maturity: Treasury bills (one year or less, i.e. 4-, 8-, 13-, 17-, 26-, and 52-weeks) , Treasury notes (2-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year) and Treasury bonds (20- and 30-year).

The bills have no coupons or interest payments. Instead, they are sold at a discount to their face value. For example, a 52-week bill would be issued at 95%, so that the final yield would be 5.26%. All other Treasury securities have a coupon.

All issues have a fixed rate, except the 2-year note, which can be issued with a fixed or variable rate.

In addition, 5-, 10- and 30-year notes and bonds also come in the form of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Unlike other Treasury securities, where the principal amount is fixed, the principal amount of TIPS receives inflation adjustments over time. For example, the latest 5-year TIPS coupon is 2.375%. Additionally, the principal amount is adjusted for inflation at regular intervals, thereby compensating the owner for loss of purchasing power.

How treasuries are sold

New Treasury securities are sold through auction. Institutions submit bids stating what minimum yield they are willing to accept. The Treasury then fills all bids, starting with the lowest yield, until the entire auction amount is sold (i.e., it uses a Dutch auction). The same final yield is then offered to all successful bidders.

Indirect bidders do not have accounts with the Treasury and must submit their orders through primary dealers, who act as intermediaries.

Primary dealers are a select group of banks and financial institutions that are obligated to bid in Treasury auctions. If no other buyers come forward, the primary dealer will purchase the entire auction. Theoretically, this amount could be $90 billion or more. However, in March 2020, the Federal Reserve launched a loan program, the so-called “Primary Dealer Credit Facility”, where primary dealers can obtain loans against collateral (which includes the Treasury securities they just purchased). The amount of borrowing is unlimited, eliminating the possibility of the auction failing.

This is an important detail to understand: US Treasury auctions cannot fail. The Federal Reserve will lend unlimited amounts of money to private sector institutions to absorb any unsold securities. However, the Federal Reserve does not cover any price risk; If interest rates rose rapidly, bond prices would decline, causing losses to the financial institutions that hold them. Its impact was seen in March 2023, when Silicon Valley Bank was brought down due to losses on Treasury securities and other bonds, which are generally considered “high quality liquid assets”.

secondary market

Buying a treasury security at an auction is also called primary market. Once a Treasury security is issued, trading it secondary The market starts.

The trading volume in the secondary market is impressive. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, more than $840 billion Treasury securities traded on a daily basis through November 2023. On busy days, trading volume is expected to exceed $1 trillion, equivalent to 3% of the total outstanding balance.

Furthermore, futures contracts on those bonds are being traded. A futures contract is a trade where a price is set between a buyer and a seller, but settlement is made some time later on a specified date. Most futures positions are open before settlement.

Average daily volume for the most popular contracts (10-year, 2-year and 5-year) exceeded 13 million in November 2023. Multiplying the number of contracts traded by their face value of $100,000, the total value of those futures traded amounts to more than 642 billion US dollars,

Maintaining this level of market liquidity is important as it ensures that large buy or sell orders can be absorbed without having much impact on the price.

repo market

If you are in financial trouble and need to borrow money, you can go to a pawn shop. A simple promise to return the loan will not reassure the store clerk. However, you can use a gold watch as collateral. The store clerk keeps your gold watch until you pay back your loan.

Treasury securities are considered the safest and most liquid investments. This makes Treasuries excellent collateral for borrowing money.

After the global financial crisis of 2008, unsecured loans (without collateral) virtually disappeared. Even banks no longer trust each other.

Borrowing money using Treasury securities is called a repurchase agreement, or “repo” for short. In a repo transaction, the borrower agrees to buy back the securities used as collateral at a later date. The repurchase price will be at a nominal premium, compensating the lender for the lost interest. The time frame for these transactions is usually very short, often overnight.

Here too, the amounts involved are staggering. In November, average daily repo funding reached astonishing levels $5.2 trillionThat includes $4 trillion of Treasury securities.

As if that weren’t enough, a reverse-repo market exists where the Federal Reserve lends Treasury securities in exchange for cash, with a maximum volume of $2.5 trillion.

Who is the owner of the treasury?

“Somebody” must own (and continue to buy) US federal debt. a look at Owner Treasuries show that only two of the five groups are price-sensitive: foreign and domestic private institutions. The other three groups are the US government trust funds, the Federal Reserve, and foreign official holders – central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

The US government’s trust funds include funds such as Social Security and Medicare. These funds are “captive” buyers. Regardless of the price, they are obliged to invest in Treasuries.

Central banks, including the Federal Reserve and foreign central banks, are also price insensitive. They acquire securities for reasons other than earning maximum profits. Their purchases are driven by monetary policy (Federal Reserve) or exchange rate policy (foreign central banks).

foreign institutions hold $6.7 trillion The value of Treasury securities, more than half of which are held in foreign official accounts. The largest holders by country are traditional exporting countries such as Japan ($1 trillion) and China ($0.8 trillion). Since most goods and merchandise traded internationally are invoiced in US dollars, the exporter is left with extra dollars. To keep their exchange rate from rising, their central bank needs to absorb those dollars.

This has important implications; As long as non-US nations produce more goods and services than they consume, their trade balance will remain positive, and hence the flow of US dollars (which are often absorbed by the central bank). As long as the US consumes more than it produces, a trade deficit means that more money is leaving the US than is coming into the US. In other words, the US is exporting Treasury securities. Export of credit is a mirror image of its trade balance. Financial flows must match the flows of goods and services.

According to Polish economist Kalecki, a nation’s economy consists of four sectors: households and corporations (the private sector), the government, and the foreign sector.

If foreign sectors have a surplus, domestic sectors must have a deficit. This could be either the government, or the private sector, or both. In the case of the US, a large and growing trade deficit requires a large and growing fiscal deficit.

The fiscal deficit will be reduced only if Congress comes forward and puts a stop to government expenditure. This, in turn, will reduce the trade deficit. Such shortages are characteristic of recessions, as American consumers are forced to cut back on consumption, much of which is imported goods.

After this, foreigners will reduce the purchase of American securities. But now, as attention has been focused on the fiscal deficit, the need for foreign financing for US debt has diminished.

The numbers may seem huge, but the Treasury market is far from being at the edge of a cliff.

