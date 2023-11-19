Ronald Wayne Calhoun, 75, of Fort Smith, died Friday, November 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on December 2, 1947, in Conroe, Texas, to Woodrow and Clara Calhoun.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents: Woodrow and Clara Calhoun of Conroe, Texas; and his daughter, Whitney Renee Marsh of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Ron is survived by his wife, Gayleen Calhoun of Fort Smith; sister Carolyn Reeves and husband Jim Reeves of Richmond, Texas; sons Barrett Calhoun and Clayton Calhoun, both of Fort Smith; stepsons Callans Flanagan of Charleston and Blake Flanagan of Fort Smith; stepdaughters: Melanie Bohlman and husband Jim Bohlman, Stephanie Ioffe Surber and husband Heath Surber, and Kimberly Morgan, son-in-law Michael Marsh; Grandchildren Madison Marsh, Heidi Marsh, Clayton Bryce Calhoun, Cash Andrew Calhoun, Nick Marsh, Chris Marsh, Sarah Marsh, Alex Morgan, Braden Morgan, Anna Kate Bohlman and Madeline Bohlman.

Ron was a graduate of St. Thomas Catholic All Boys High School in Houston, Texas. Ron and Gayleen met in Fort Smith and married in 2014. Ron recently retired and looks forward to traveling, spending time with his family, and relaxing at his lake house. Ron was a pillar of the real estate and broker community for the past 47 years, receiving numerous awards and recognitions. Ron was the founder and owner of Ron Calhoun & Associates, which later merged with Keller-Williams Platinum Realty, as well as Western Arkansas Title Services. Before real estate, being an avid entrepreneur, Ron also owned several health clubs in Arkansas and Mississippi. Ron was the “Master of the Deal”.

Ron’s greatest passion was to honor the legacy of his daughter, Whitney, who preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Whitney Marsh Foundation at whitneymarsh.org.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 21st from 5-7 PM at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Interment will be at The Garden of Memories in Charleston, Arkansas.

Pallbearers: Steve Echols, Michael Marsh, James E. Kelly, III, Barrett Calhoun, Clayton Calhoun, Callans Flanagan.

Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Liggett, Sr., Ronnie Koudelka.

