Robert (Bob) Glenn Woodward passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Edna Woodward, and his only son, Robert Woodward Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years. , Elizabeth, stepsons Dan and Brad Jones, mother-in-law Joyce Nichols, sisters-in-law Tammy Lewis and John Honnold, their Jack Russell Terrier sidekick Buddy and grandchildren. Apart from his wife, Bob was fond of many things in life.

He started working at Sears at the age of 14. His favorite jobs at Sears early on were lighting coal furnaces and cleaning toilets. After years of experience and promotions, he finished his career with Sears in national management, working at the Sears Tower in Chicago. After spending some time with Sears, he realized that it would not fulfill his ambitions. He was an entrepreneur at heart, and took up different ventures, including being a home builder, apartment complex developer, board member of a solar energy company, shirt factory owner, farmer – if it was a challenge and living his dreams. Bob took the risk.

Since he was so respected and successful in his early development ventures, he developed commercial properties with build-to-suit and lease-to-own contracts, and founded Woodward Commercial Realty in Evansville, IN, and became fascinated with Happened. The art of the deal.

He was happiest in life when he was sailing his boat through a storm at sea or in the pilot’s seat in the air. After each invigorating adventure, Bob loved a good steak, a dirty martini, and a fine cigar. Bob embodied the adage of “living a life well” and thankfully, his successes in life enabled him to support those habits. His life and inspiration enabled him to fulfill his dreams far beyond expectations.

He was always generous and fair, always had a smile on his face or a funny story ready, and he had love for Christ in his heart. While Bob will be greatly missed, his impact on countless people cannot be underestimated. Anonymous donations were something he enjoyed doing, he wanted to help those who needed help, with a particular appreciation for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, but did not want any accolades for his charity. Were staying.

There is so much to say about his life, this short story really doesn’t do him justice. That said, Bob was truly a remarkable man, and words cannot express what he meant to all of us.

Following an intimate service, for their final celebration, a toast was given in Bob’s honor with a dirty martini. Toastmasters include Dan, Ashley, Ethan and Ellie Jones, Brad and Hailey Jones, Chris Summers, Deon Perkins, Tammy Lewis and John Honnold.

Posted online October 27, 2023

Published in the Evansville Courier & Press

Source: www.courierpress.com