BOISE, Idaho – The White House has reached a historic agreement on salmon restoration in the Pacific Northwest, an agreement that could end decades of legal battles with tribes.

Facing lawsuits, the Biden administration has agreed to commit nearly $300 million to salmon restoration projects in the Northwest, including upgrades to existing hatcheries that have helped keep fish populations viable in parts of the Columbia River Basin. Have helped.

The deal also includes a five-year moratorium on litigation, and a pledge to develop more tribally-operated hydroelectric projects and study options for farmers and recreationists if Congress votes to block the Snake River, a tributary of the Columbia. But the government takes steps to dismantle four large dams that tribes say have long been the biggest obstacle to fish.

“Many areas of the Snake River are at the brink of extinction. Extinction cannot be an option,” says Corinne Sams, chair of the Wildlife Committee of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The agreement falls short of calling for the actual breach of those four dams along the Lower Snake in Washington state. Biden administration officials, speaking to reporters Thursday, emphasized that the president has no plans to take action on dams by executive order, instead saying that is a decision that rests solely with Congress.

A conservation bill introduced by Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson to authorize breaching of dams has been stalled for more than a year, amid stiff opposition from Northwest wheat farmers and utility groups.

When details of the Thursday salmon deal leaked last month, those groups claimed it was done in secret and that tearing down the dams could devastate the region’s clean energy and wheat farming economies that are built around the dams. Depend on river gravel system.

“The agreement announced by the Biden Administration commits the U.S. government to spending hundreds of millions of dollars that will ultimately be paid for by electricity consumers in communities across the West,” Heather Stebbings, interim executive director of Northwest RiverPartners, said in a statement.

