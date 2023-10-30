‘Tribal knowledge important in promoting sustainable living and conserving biodiversity’

About three years ago, Chef Thomas Zacharias parted ways with Bombay Canteen and to everyone’s surprise, he started not a restaurant, but launched Locavore, a platform that in his own words “supports the sustainability of India’s food.” Celebrates and preserves diverse culinary heritage “Supporting local producers”.

At the recently concluded Tata Literature Live, his session ‘Preserving Centuries of Tribal Knowledge’ featured him sharing the knowledge he gained through interactions with various indigenous communities during his travels across the country, the role of wild foods in sustaining these communities. Was seen talking about the important role and how. Preserving this knowledge is an integral part of biodiversity conservation.

Ahead of her session, Heena Khandelwal spoke to the chef-entrepreneur about the need to preserve tribal knowledge, the myths associated with wild ingredients and her recently launched Wild Food Zine. Excerpts from the interview:

How important is it today to preserve tribal knowledge? How can we go about this and how can it help mankind?

In today’s context, the importance of preserving tribal knowledge cannot be underestimated. It plays an important role in promoting sustainable living and conserving biodiversity, making it a top priority. Tribal knowledge essentially serves as a guide to living in harmony with our environment and provides valuable solutions to modern challenges such as climate change and food security.

Conservation efforts involve a multifaceted approach, including documentation, community engagement, and initiatives such as the Wild Food Project. These projects are designed to engage urban communities in meaningful and responsible ways, ensuring that tribal knowledge is not only protected but also shared and celebrated.

Tell us about the wild food zine you launched. How do you think a zine like this will shape the way we view and consume food?

The Wild Food Zine is a creative effort produced by a dedicated team of 16 volunteers as part of The Locavore’s Wild Food Project in 2022. It was carefully crafted to introduce readers to the rich variety of wild ingredients found in Palghar, Maharashtra during monsoon. Season.

Within its pages, readers can immerse themselves in extensive detail about 24 specific wild ingredients, including information on their seasonal availability, identification techniques, traditional cooking methods, and innovative recipes. This zine has the potential to change the way we understand and interact with food. It encourages a deeper appreciation for locally sourced and seasonally available ingredients, promoting a more conscious approach to our food choices. Additionally, it pays homage to the cultural heritage deeply connected with indigenous food traditions.

What are some wild ingredients that you see becoming mainstream in restaurants in Mumbai and India at large?

We are seeing a remarkable resurgence of interest in wild ingredients such as seabuckthorn, mahua, wild bamboo shoots and fiddlehead ferns. These remarkable natural ingredients are gradually making their way onto restaurant menus, giving dishes distinctive flavors and unique quality.

What are some of the biggest stereotypes and misconceptions about wild ingredients?

There is often limited awareness that indigenous tribal communities across India still maintain their age-old traditions of faithfully consuming forest produce from their surrounding ecosystems. Unfortunately, these communities are sometimes erroneously considered less advanced or educated, when in fact, they are the ultimate custodians of these priceless materials.

Another misconception is the perception that these ingredients are exotic, which causes some people to be hesitant to try them or simply enticed by their uniqueness. It is important to recognize that these ingredients have been essential sources of daily nutrition and sustenance for generations. There is also a misconception that these wild foods are available in abundance. The truth is that many of these materials are rare and facing shortages.

