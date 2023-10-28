October 28—Tri-County Electric Cooperative has asked a Weatherford court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by its ousted CEO, which claims Darryl Shriver did not specify the complaints of wrongdoing against which it has to defend itself. should do.

The company’s governing board filed a similar response to Shriver on October 20. So did its chief financial officer, who sought dismissal, saying Shriver’s September 25 filing provided evidence that he should be granted immunity from the lawsuit.

Chief Financial Officer Melissa Watts’ filing in the 43rd District Court also includes details about a $50,000 bonus Shriver says she was promised but never received.

Watts’ filing said the document Shriver filed in company records to support his bonus was forged. She attached a photocopy of the document to her filing.

She also describes personal items that she says Shriver purchased with the company’s credit card. These include Star Wars collector pens and high-end Oakley sunglasses.

“Unfortunately for Shriver…her own plea reflects fairly that, as to the claims against Defendant Melissa Watts, there are no genuine issues of material fact and she is entitled to summary judgment and discharge from the lawsuit “, their filing reads.

All three filings – from Watts, board members and the co-op itself – raise the issue of “fair notice.” He says Shriver’s lawsuit should have provided examples of statements he believes the Tri-County defendants made to defame him.

“Texas law requires the defendant to be informed of each statement the plaintiff considers defamatory, so he or she knows who he or she is defending against in the case,” the filing by the eight board members said. ” “But plaintiff does not identify the specific statements or reports he is referring to or identify the time, date, or means by which the alleged defamatory statements were made.”

The trustees’ complaint says Shriver did not identify which trustees he suspected of defaming him.

The co-op’s response to Shriver’s lawsuit raises the same issue, this time regarding illegal acts the former CEO says he refused to perform.

“The audacious and scandalous allegations of wrongdoing by TCEC Board members – without any allegation of illegal conduct in which Plaintiff was asked to engage, but refused to engage – are clearly irrelevant and There is no purpose other than to tarnish the reputation of the identified members of the board,” the co-operative’s reply says.

The co-operative says the “vague allegations” fail the test of “fair notice” as to who the company must defend itself against.

The ‘fair notice’ arguments are, in a way, consistent with Shriver’s first effort against her former employer.

In an August filing that was rejected by another district court in Weatherford, Shriver asked to interview board members and Watts under oath so she could determine exactly who to sue and What was said to defame him?

The dismissed motion to disbar states, “He does not currently have sufficient information about the details of the conduct to enable him to determine against which respondents he may have to initiate proceedings for conspiracy “

Shriver and attorneys for the three defendant classes declined to comment via email or phone last week.

Shriver was Tri-County’s CEO for six years before being fired last July. He is seeking more than $1 million, reinstatement of his job and implementation of an executive benefits reinstatement plan, which he says is worth millions of dollars.

