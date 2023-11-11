Trex: An Old Opportunity with New Products (NYSE:TREX)

jimmcdowall/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered Trex (NYSE:TREX) in March where I highlighted some key findings from the company’s 2022 annual results. I maintain my previous buy rating, but will now reduce it to hold as shares appear fully priced at current levels.

This is not a sign that I believe the Trex is prepared for less than optimal performance. I’m actually quite bullish on Trex coming into 2024 and I believe the company is in a much better position than it was at this time last year.

But with a share price north of $60, combined with Trex’s revenue growth target of 12% by 2028, I can’t make a case for shares being +5% higher than the S&P 500 over the same time period. And if you can’t beat the market, you might as well join it.

Still, I’m excited about some of the new and existing opportunities Trex has for 2024. I’ll highlight a few here, and I’ll be ready to take a position if the market decides to re-rate Trex shares in the near future. Future

Leaning towards Railing Business

Admittedly, before listening to Trex’s Q3 2023 earnings call this week, I hadn’t heard one since Q4 2022. Obviously, a lot has happened at Trex over the past few months as I went from hearing nothing about Rails to hearing a lot about Rails.

Indeed, with Trex selling its commercial product line, consisting mostly of installed rod-rail systems, in late 2022, I thought the company was looking to get out of the guardrail business. Or that there was not enough meat on the bone to continue the operation.

But this seems to have shifted, especially in the residential sector. I’m guessing that through their market research, management identified a worthwhile opportunity in railing, and made an effort in product innovation to see if it could compete with vinyl. Trex was successful, and introduced its Select T-Rail product in the second quarter of 2023, which is seeing early success.

Here are some excerpts from Trex CEO Brian Fairbanks during its Q3 2023 earnings call:

We see significant growth potential in our broader residential segment driven by railing, fasteners, cladding and fencing, which together with decking brings our overall addressable market opportunity to approximately $14 billion. We believe that the opportunities in handrails alone offer substantial growth potential. Growth will be driven by delivering Trex quality along with extended attachment rates as well as attractive solutions matching consumer preferences at every price point.

And:

While we have manufactured and sold Trex railing products since our early years, we have recently intensified our efforts to further penetrate the market. Specifically, we introduced our Trex Select T-Rail system in the second quarter. This composite rail system is priced competitively against low-cost vinyl railing, yet outperforms vinyl in terms of both aesthetics and performance. T-Rail has made a great start, expanding its share of guardrails and creating greater awareness of the Trex brand in this important category. The T-Rail launch continues our strategy of providing railing products at every price point as we have successfully done in decking.

Trex is still primarily a decking company, but it has aspirations to increase attachment rates for railing, which currently range from 15% to 50% depending on the region. Attachment rates refer to the percentage of Trex decking customers who also purchase railing. CEO Brian Fairbanks said this during the Q3 2023 call:

But what we see is that we have low attachment rates, that means there are areas of the market where we’re not hitting the right spot for what they’re looking for and they have every opportunity for us to be able to Are to increase that attachment rate from 50% to 60% across the board.

new product innovation

On November 9, Trex announced several new product innovations. Management hinted at these during its Q3 2023 earnings call, but did not provide details. Those details are here now. Some of the main attractions include:

Hardware including fasteners, patent drill bits, depth setters and plugs

Trex Signature series will compete at the top level of the market

New heat reduction technology with the Trex Transcend Lineage line

Cable and Glass Railing System

Illuminated, solar powered post cap

And of course, the Trex Select T-Rail system mentioned earlier

I believe these new products and innovations have the potential to drive significant growth for Treks in the long term. For the most part, Trex is a company that sells $1 billion in composite decking. But with these new innovations the company can capture a larger share of the wallet.

Typically, if you’re installing a deck, you’ll need fasteners, railing, and lighting. Trex is now offering customers a one-stop-shop opportunity. This can only be a positive thing.

When am I a buyer?

To take a position, I need to see shares under $50. At the time of this writing, Trex shares are at $61.10. This means I am expecting a decline of 18% from here.

I doubt the market will support me on this objective. Given that the stock is up 12% since its earnings announcement on October 30. And management was more optimistic than pessimistic on 2024, without disclosing too many details.

But as an investor, you have to stick to your convictions. Even if it means you are “missing” an opportunity. Rest assured, “missing” opportunities will save you more than help you in the long run.

conclusion

I’m a big fan of Treks. It is a great company offering great products, and is poised to take a bigger share of the wallet from its customers. It is highly profitable, and has generated good returns for shareholders, which have increased 6 times in the last 10 years.

Still, with shares north of $60, the stock is very expensive. And I’m having a hard time making a case for the S&P 500 easily beating the S&P 500 over the next 5+ years.

If you’re an existing shareholder, I say hold; You are the owner of a solid company. But until Trex drops below $50, I wouldn’t recommend taking a new position.

