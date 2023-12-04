Chicago, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Food Anti-Caking Agent Market Plays an important role in the food industry by addressing the common problem of caking in various powder and granular products. These agents are additives that prevent the formation of lumps or flakes in food products, ensuring a free-flowing and easily spreadable texture. The presence of caking in food can lead to undesirable consequences such as changes in texture, appearance and overall quality.

Many substances serve as anti-caking agents, each with its own unique properties and applications. Common anti-caking agents include silicon dioxide, calcium silicate, sodium aluminosilicate, and magnesium stearate. These compounds prevent particles from sticking together by absorbing excess moisture or creating a barrier between them.

report metrics Description market valuation in 2020 US$822 million Revenue forecast in 2025 US$1,074 million progress rate CAGR of 5.5% forecast period 2020-2025 market driver Increasing demand for convenience foods

Demand for food products with better quality and longer shelf-life market opportunities demand from emerging markets

Calcium compounds that are integral parts of salt, garlic salt, onion salt and other products have seen an increase in demand, especially in developed countries. The food anti-caking agents market is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing popularity of products such as baking powder, confectioner’s sugar and various cheese varieties. This growth is underpinned by increasing demand for these commodities, indicating a strong market trajectory.

Within the scope of edible anti-caking agents, the spices and condiments segment has emerged as the leader in terms of projected growth. The versatile functionalities of these agents make them indispensable in various applications including bakery, dairy products, soups and sauces. The seasonings and spices market is expected to witness the fastest growth, reflecting the widespread use of anti-caking agents in various culinary sectors.

Key Insights into Food Anti-Caking Agent Industry

Increasing demand for processed foods: The increasing demand for processed and convenient foods has increased the need for anti-caking agents. These agents prevent the formation of lumps and maintain the free-flowing nature of powdered and granular food products, thereby increasing their shelf life and consumer attractiveness.

Technological Advances in Food Processing: Advances in food processing technologies have led to increased use of anti-caking agents. Manufacturers are incorporating these agents to improve the quality and texture of various food products, ensuring a consistent and desirable consumer experience.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding food quality: With increasing emphasis on food quality and safety, consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients used in their food. Anti-caking agents are viewed as essential components that contribute to the overall quality, appearance, and flavor of food products.

Wide applications in diverse food fields: Anti-caking agents are used in a wide range of food areas including baking, dairy, soups, sauces and seasonings. The versatility of these agents makes them important for maintaining desired characteristics in a variety of processed foods.

Regulatory Considerations and Clean Label Trends: The food industry is seeing a shift toward cleaner labels, with consumers preferring natural and clean-label products. This trend has led manufacturers to explore natural anti-caking agents as an alternative to synthetic agents while adhering to regulatory standards.

Global Market Expansion: Due to increasing demand for processed foods in emerging economies, the food anti-caking agents market is expanding globally. As consumer preferences evolve and global food supply chains become more interconnected, the anti-caking agents market is likely to see continued growth.

North America is leading as the largest market for food anti-caking agents. The dominance of this sector is due to higher consumption patterns and increasing demand for a wide range of food ingredients, especially those with hygroscopic properties. The North America market is witnessing a steady growth in demand for premixes, contributing to the region’s substantial market share.

In driving the growth of the global food anti-caking agents market, key players play a vital role. Notable industry leaders include Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Brenntag AG, Univar Solutions Inc. and Solvay SA. These leading vendors bring innovation and expertise, shape the market landscape and contribute to the growth of the industry.

As we move into the complex field of food and beverage industry, the importance of food anti-caking agents cannot be underestimated. With calcium compounds leading the way and significant growth in the spice and spices segment, the market is on the path of expansion. North America stands as a powerhouse in this region, demonstrating continued demand for a variety of food items. The collaboration of key industry players further strengthens the market potential, promising continued innovation and growth in the field of food anti-caking agents.

